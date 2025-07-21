Verizon Reports Strong 2Q 2025 Financial Performance with Increased Wireless Revenue and Customer Growth

Verizon reported strong Q2 2025 financials, boosting wireless revenue, expanding customer base, and enhancing service offerings.

Verizon Communications Inc. reported robust financial results for the second quarter of 2025, achieving an industry-leading wireless service revenue of $20.9 billion and expanding its customer base with over 300,000 net additions in mobility and broadband. The company highlighted a 5.2% year-over-year increase in total operating revenue, reaching $34.5 billion, alongside significant growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA. Verizon's strong performance was attributed to effective customer relationship strategies and innovative product offerings as well as its market leadership in both mobility and broadband services. The company received multiple accolades for its network quality and announced an optimistic outlook, increasing its guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow as it prepares for the upcoming acquisition of Frontier Communications.

Achieved industry-leading wireless service revenue of $20.9 billion, reflecting a 2.2 percent year-over-year growth.

Expanded customer base with over 300,000 net additions in mobility and broadband, indicating effective customer acquisition strategies.

Recognized by J.D. Power for the 35th time for best wireless network quality and awarded by RootMetrics as the nation's best, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

Raised full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow based on strong operational execution and favorable tax reform.

Consumer operating income margin decreased from 30.5% in Q2 2024 to 28.7% in Q2 2025, indicating a decline in profitability in the consumer segment.

Wireless retail postpaid phone churn increased to 0.90% in Q2 2025 compared to a lower rate in Q2 2024, suggesting weakened customer retention in that segment.

Business revenue showed a slight decline of 0.3% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining growth in the business segment.

What were Verizon's key financial highlights for Q2 2025?

Verizon reported $34.5 billion in operating revenue and $5.1 billion in net income, reflecting strong performance and growth.

How much did Verizon grow its customer base?

Verizon added over 300,000 net customers in Q2 2025 across both mobility and broadband segments.

What factors contributed to Verizon's wireless service revenue growth?

Factors include an expanded customer base, innovative service offerings, and successful customer engagement strategies.

How did Verizon's broadband segment perform in Q2 2025?

The broadband segment saw 293,000 net additions, growing its total connections to over 12.9 million.

What is Verizon's forecast for adjusted EBITDA growth?

Verizon expects adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.5% to 3.5% for the full year 2025, reflecting strong operational execution.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,480 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $50.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 03/25/2025

Delivers industry-leading wireless service revenue and grows customer base









America's #1 network with the most mobility and broadband customers continues to extend its market leadership position









Key 2Q 2025 Highlights









Grew industry-leading wireless service revenue



1



to $20.9 billion



Grew industry-leading wireless service revenue to $20.9 billion



Expanded high-quality customer base, adding more than 300,000 net additions across mobility and broadband



Expanded high-quality customer base, adding more than 300,000 net additions across mobility and broadband



Increased Consumer postpaid phone gross additions, both sequentially and year-over-year



Increased Consumer postpaid phone gross additions, both sequentially and year-over-year



Continued to take broadband market share with both fixed wireless access and best in class Fios offerings



Continued to take broadband market share with both fixed wireless access and best in class Fios offerings



Deepened customer relationships with segmentation and innovative products and services like Best Value Guarantee, myPlan, myHome, My Biz Plan and the customer service transformation



Deepened customer relationships with segmentation and innovative products and services like Best Value Guarantee, myPlan, myHome, My Biz Plan and the customer service transformation



J.D. Power, for the 35th time, recognized Verizon for best wireless network quality



2



, and RootMetrics' 1H 2025 Awards named Verizon the nation's best, fastest, and most reliable 5G network



3









NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), serving the most mobility and broadband customers in the U.S.



4



, reported strong financial performance and customer growth for second-quarter 2025. The company's diversified wireless and broadband portfolio, tailored to all market segments, and its diverse revenue streams continue to drive financial success. Verizon also made key moves to attract and retain customers in the second quarter with its 3-year price lock and free phone guarantee, and the industry-leading launch of AI-powered innovations for personalized customer service and an enhanced customer experience. Verizon will continue to focus on its three priorities of growing wireless service revenue, expanding adjusted EBITDA



5



and generating strong free cash flow



5



as it heads into the second half of the year with momentum.









"Verizon's strong second-quarter financial performance reflects our high-quality, industry-leading customer base, our multiple growth paths, the success of our disciplined, segmented approach, and the inherent strength of our company,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "Our unmatched and award-winning network combined with our financial strength enables us to continually innovate and enhance our products and services, empowering how people live, work and play. With momentum and a clear path forward, we are raising our full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA



5



, adjusted EPS



5



and free cash flow



5



as we move into the second half of the year and advance toward closing the Frontier acquisition."











2Q 2025 Highlights









Consolidated: Strong financial performance with significant increases in net income, adjusted EBITDA





5





, earnings per share (EPS) and cash flow









EPS of $1.18 in second-quarter 2025 compared to EPS of $1.09 in second-quarter 2024; adjusted EPS



5



, excluding special items, of $1.22 compared to $1.15 in second-quarter 2024.



EPS of $1.18 in second-quarter 2025 compared to EPS of $1.09 in second-quarter 2024; adjusted EPS , excluding special items, of $1.22 compared to $1.15 in second-quarter 2024.



Total operating revenue of $34.5 billion in second-quarter 2025, up 5.2 percent year-over-year.



Total operating revenue of $34.5 billion in second-quarter 2025, up 5.2 percent year-over-year.



Cash flow from operations totaled $16.8 billion in first-half of 2025, up from $16.6 billion in first-half of 2024.



Cash flow from operations totaled $16.8 billion in first-half of 2025, up from $16.6 billion in first-half of 2024.



Free cash flow



5



was $8.8 billion in first-half of 2025, up from $8.5 billion in first-half of 2024.



Free cash flow was $8.8 billion in first-half of 2025, up from $8.5 billion in first-half of 2024.



Consolidated net income for second-quarter 2025 was $5.1 billion compared to $4.7 billion in second-quarter 2024. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA



5



was $12.8 billion in second-quarter 2025 compared to $12.3 billion in second-quarter 2024.



Consolidated net income for second-quarter 2025 was $5.1 billion compared to $4.7 billion in second-quarter 2024. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $12.8 billion in second-quarter 2025 compared to $12.3 billion in second-quarter 2024.



Wireless service revenue



1



in second-quarter 2025 was an industry-leading $20.9 billion, up 2.2 percent year-over-year.



Wireless service revenue in second-quarter 2025 was an industry-leading $20.9 billion, up 2.2 percent year-over-year.



Wireless equipment revenue of $6.3 billion in second-quarter 2025, up 25.2 percent year-over-year.



Wireless equipment revenue of $6.3 billion in second-quarter 2025, up 25.2 percent year-over-year.



Verizon's total unsecured debt as of the end of second-quarter 2025 was $119.4 billion, compared to $117.3 billion at the end of first-quarter 2025 and $125.3 billion at the end of second-quarter 2024. The company's net unsecured debt



5



at the end of second-quarter 2025 was $116.0 billion. At the end of second-quarter 2025, Verizon's ratio of unsecured debt to consolidated net income (LTM) was 6.4 times and its net unsecured debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ratio



5



was 2.3 times.









Broadband: Verizon continued to take broadband market share by offering customers unparalleled choice and flexibility













Delivered 293,000 broadband net additions in second-quarter 2025.



Delivered 293,000 broadband net additions in second-quarter 2025.



Total fixed wireless access net additions of 278,000 in second-quarter 2025, growing the base to over 5.1 million fixed wireless access subscribers. The company is well-positioned to achieve the next milestone of 8 to 9 million fixed wireless access subscribers by 2028.



Total fixed wireless access net additions of 278,000 in second-quarter 2025, growing the base to over 5.1 million fixed wireless access subscribers. The company is well-positioned to achieve the next milestone of 8 to 9 million fixed wireless access subscribers by 2028.



Total broadband connections grew to more than 12.9 million as of the end of second-quarter 2025, representing a 12.2 percent increase year-over-year.



Total broadband connections grew to more than 12.9 million as of the end of second-quarter 2025, representing a 12.2 percent increase year-over-year.



Verizon is expanding its Fios footprint and remains on track to achieve 650,000 new passings in 2025.









Verizon Consumer: Customer engagement with offerings fueled a





6.9





percent year-over-year increase in Consumer revenue, which reached





$26.6 billion





in second-quarter 2025









Consumer wireless service revenue in second-quarter 2025 was $17.4 billion, up 2.3 percent year-over-year.



Consumer wireless service revenue in second-quarter 2025 was $17.4 billion, up 2.3 percent year-over-year.



Consumer wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.12 percent in second-quarter 2025, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.90 percent.



Consumer wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.12 percent in second-quarter 2025, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.90 percent.



Consumer wireless postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $147.50 in second-quarter 2025, an increase of 2.3 percent year-over-year.



Consumer wireless postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $147.50 in second-quarter 2025, an increase of 2.3 percent year-over-year.



In second-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 51,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net losses compared to 109,000 postpaid phone net losses in second-quarter 2024.



In second-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 51,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net losses compared to 109,000 postpaid phone net losses in second-quarter 2024.



In second-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 50,000 wireless retail core prepaid



6



net additions compared to 12,000 net losses in second-quarter 2024.



In second-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 50,000 wireless retail core prepaid net additions compared to 12,000 net losses in second-quarter 2024.



In second-quarter 2025, Consumer operating income was $7.6 billion, an increase of 0.5 percent year-over-year, and segment operating income margin was 28.7 percent, compared to 30.5 percent in second-quarter 2024. Segment EBITDA



5



in second-quarter 2025 was $11.2 billion, an increase of 2.1 percent year-over-year. These results were driven by improvements in Consumer wireless service revenue. Segment EBITDA margin



5



in second-quarter 2025 was 42.1 percent compared to 44.1 percent in second-quarter 2024.









Verizon Business: Strong execution increased operating income 27.6 percent year-over-year









Total Verizon Business revenue was $7.3 billion in second-quarter 2025, a decrease of 0.3 percent year-over-year.



Total Verizon Business revenue was $7.3 billion in second-quarter 2025, a decrease of 0.3 percent year-over-year.



Business wireless service revenue in second-quarter 2025 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 1.6 percent year-over-year.



Business wireless service revenue in second-quarter 2025 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 1.6 percent year-over-year.



Business reported 65,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2025. This result included 42,000 postpaid phone net additions.



Business reported 65,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in second-quarter 2025. This result included 42,000 postpaid phone net additions.



Business wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.61 percent in second-quarter 2025, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 1.26 percent.



Business wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.61 percent in second-quarter 2025, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 1.26 percent.



In second-quarter 2025, Verizon Business operating income was $638 million, an increase of 27.6 percent year-over-year, resulting in segment operating income margin of 8.8 percent, an increase from 6.8 percent in second-quarter 2024. Segment EBITDA



5



in second-quarter 2025 was $1.7 billion, an increase of 5.8 percent year-over-year. Segment EBITDA margin



5



in second-quarter 2025 was 22.9 percent, an increase from 21.6 percent in second-quarter 2024.













Outlook and guidance







The company does not provide a reconciliation for certain of the following adjusted (non-GAAP) forecasts because it cannot, without unreasonable effort, predict the special items that could arise, and the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.





Strong operational execution in the first half of 2025 coupled with favorable tax reform gives Verizon the confidence to provide the following updated guidance for the full year:







Adjusted EBITDA



5



growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.



Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.



Adjusted EPS



5



growth of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent.



Adjusted EPS growth of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent.



Cash flow from operations of $37.0 billion to $39.0 billion.



Cash flow from operations of $37.0 billion to $39.0 billion.



Free cash flow



5



of $19.5 billion to $20.5 billion.







In addition, for 2025, Verizon continues to expect the following:







Total wireless service revenue



1



growth of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent.



Total wireless service revenue growth of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent.



Capital expenditures of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion.







Our 2025 financial guidance does not reflect any assumptions regarding the pending acquisition of Frontier.







1





Total wireless service revenue represents the sum of Consumer and Business segments. Reflects the reclassification of recurring device protection and insu





rance related plan revenues from other revenue into wireless service revenue in the first quarter of 2025. Where applicable, historical results have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.









2





Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in 4 regions





(tied in the Southwest and North Central regions). Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 35th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2025 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Perform





ance Studies. Network Quality measures customers' satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2025 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.









3





Based on RootMetrics





®





US National





RootScore





®





Report 1





H2025. RootMetrics conducts rigorous, independent, and scientific testing to provide a comprehensive view of network performance. For more information on the RootMetrics methodology and results, visit rootmetrics.com.









4





Measurement is focused on retail co





nnections and excludes reseller activity. Industry leading claims are based on publicly reported customer information or consensus expectations if results are not yet reported.









5





Non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying schedules and





www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).









6





Represents total prepaid results excluding Saf





eLink brand. Includes both phone and non-phone net additions.







Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.







Forward-looking statements







In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate, including the inability to successfully respond to competitive factors such as prices, promotional incentives and evolving consumer preferences; failure to take advantage of, or respond to competitors' use of, developments in technology, including artificial intelligence, and address changes in consumer demand; performance issues or delays in the deployment of our 5G network resulting in significant costs or a reduction in the anticipated benefits of the enhancement to our networks; the inability to implement our business strategy; adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies, including inflation and changing interest rates in the markets in which we operate; changes to international trade and tariff policies and related economic and other impacts; cyberattacks impacting our networks or systems and any resulting financial or reputational impact; damage to our infrastructure or disruption of our operations from natural disasters, extreme weather conditions, acts of war, terrorist attacks or other hostile acts and any resulting financial or reputational impact; disruption of our key suppliers’ or vendors' provisioning of products or services, including as a result of geopolitical factors, natural disasters or extreme weather conditions; material adverse changes in labor matters and any resulting financial or operational impact; damage to our reputation or brands; the impact of public health crises on our business, operations, employees and customers; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks or businesses; allegations regarding the release of hazardous materials or pollutants into the environment from our, or our predecessors’, network assets and any related government investigations, regulatory developments, litigation, penalties and other liability, remediation and compliance costs, operational impacts or reputational damage; our high level of indebtedness; significant litigation and any resulting material expenses incurred in defending against lawsuits or paying awards or settlements; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or regulations, or in their interpretation, or challenges to our tax positions, resulting in additional tax expense or liabilities; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; and risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic transactions, including our ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. and obtain cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits within the expected time period or at all.







Media contacts:







Katie Magnotta





201-602-9235







katie.magnotta@verizon.com







Jamie Serino





201-401-5460







jamie.serino@verizon.com





















Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon





















Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA











(dollars in millions)













Unaudited











3 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























3 Mos. Ended





3/31/25

























3 Mos. Ended





12/31/24

























3 Mos. Ended





9/30/24

























3 Mos. Ended





6/30/24





















3 Mos. Ended





3/31/24

















































































Consolidated Net Income











$





5,121













$





4,983













$





5,114













$





3,411













$





4,702









$





4,722













Add:

























































Provision for income taxes













1,488

















1,490

















1,454

















891

















1,332













1,353













Interest expense













1,639

















1,632

















1,644

















1,672

















1,698













1,635













Depreciation and amortization expense



(1)















4,635

















4,577

















4,506

















4,458

















4,483













4,445















Consolidated EBITDA











$





12,883













$





12,682













$





12,718













$





10,432













$





12,215









$





12,155





































































Add/(subtract):

























































Other (income) expense, net



(2)











$





(79





)









$





(121





)









$





(797





)









$





(72





)









$





72









$





(198





)









Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated businesses













3

















(6





)













6

















24

















14













9













Severance charges













—

















—

















—

















1,733

















—













—













Asset and business rationalization













—

















—

















—

















374

















—













—













Legacy legal matter













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













106

























(76





)













(127





)













(791





)













2,059

















86













(83





)











Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA











$





12,807













$





12,555













$





11,927













$





12,491













$





12,301









$





12,072















Footnotes:



























































(1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

















(2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.















































Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)



























(dollars in millions)













Unaudited











12 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























12 Mos. Ended





12/31/24

















































Consolidated Net Income











$





18,629













$





17,949













Add:

























Provision for income taxes













5,323

















5,030













Interest expense













6,587

















6,649













Depreciation and amortization expense



(1)















18,176

















17,892















Consolidated EBITDA











$





48,715













$





47,520





































Add/(subtract):

























Other income, net



(2)











$





(1,069





)









$





(995





)









Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses













27

















53













Severance charges













1,733

















1,733













Asset and business rationalization













374

















374













Legacy legal matter













—

















106

























1,065

















1,271















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA











$





49,780













$





48,791







































Footnotes:











(1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.









(2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.































Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio



























(dollars in millions)









Unaudited











6/30/25













3/31/25













12/31/24













6/30/24



















































Debt maturing within one year









$





22,067









$





22,629









$





22,633









$





23,255









Long-term debt













123,929













121,020













121,381













126,022











Total Debt















145,996













143,649













144,014













149,277









Less Secured debt













26,600













26,336













26,138













24,015











Unsecured Debt















119,396













117,313













117,876













125,262









Less Cash and cash equivalents













3,435













2,257













4,194













2,432











Net Unsecured Debt











$





115,961









$





115,056









$





113,682









$





122,830











Consolidated Net Income (LTM)











$





18,629

















$





17,949



















Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Net Income Ratio











6.4x

















6.6x



















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)











$





49,780

















$





48,791



















Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio











2.3x

















2.3x































Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)











































(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)









Unaudited











3 Mos. Ended 6/30/25













3 Mos. Ended 6/30/24





















Pre-tax









Tax









After-Tax

















Pre-tax









Tax









After-Tax

















EPS























$





1.18





















$





1.09









Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets









$





192





$





(49





)





$





143









0.03









$





219





$





(55





)





$





164









0.04









Severance, pension and benefits charges













—









—













—









—













136









(34





)









102









0.02

















$





192





$





(49





)





$





143





$





0.03









$





355





$





(89





)





$





266





$





0.06











Adjusted EPS























$





1.22





















$





1.15











Footnote:



















































Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.































































Free Cash Flow



























(dollars in millions)













Unaudited











6 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























6 Mos. Ended





6/30/24

















































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities











$





16,757













$





16,569













Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)













(7,953





)













(8,071





)











Free Cash Flow











$





8,804













$





8,498



























Free Cash Flow Forecast for Full Year 2025











(dollars in millions)









Unaudited















Revised









Forecast

















Original









Forecast













































Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Forecast











$





37,000 - 39,000









$





35,000 - 37,000









Capital expenditures forecast (including capitalized software)













(17,500 - 18,500)













(17,500 - 18,500)











Free Cash Flow Forecast











$





19,500 - 20,500









$





17,500 - 18,500































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments





















































































Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin





















































































Consumer











































(dollars in millions)













Unaudited











3 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























3 Mos. Ended





6/30/24

























6 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























6 Mos. Ended





6/30/24

































































Operating Income











$





7,643













$





7,604













$





15,067













$





14,976













Add Depreciation and amortization expense













3,582

















3,394

















7,125

















6,703















Segment EBITDA











$





11,225













$





10,998













$





22,192













$





21,679













Year over year change %













2.1





%





















2.4





%

























































Total operating revenues









$





26,648













$





24,927













$





52,266













$





49,984















Operating Income Margin















28.7





%













30.5





%













28.8





%













30.0





%











Segment EBITDA Margin















42.1





%













44.1





%













42.5





%













43.4





%























Business











































(dollars in millions)













Unaudited











3 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























3 Mos. Ended





6/30/24

























6 Mos. Ended





6/30/25

























6 Mos. Ended





6/30/24

































































Operating Income











$





638













$





500













$





1,302













$





899













Add Depreciation and amortization expense













1,031

















1,078

















2,051

















2,206















Segment EBITDA











$





1,669













$





1,578













$





3,353













$





3,105













Year over year change %













5.8





%





















8.0





%

























































Total operating revenues









$





7,275













$





7,300













$





14,561













$





14,676















Operating Income Margin















8.8





%













6.8





%













8.9





%













6.1





%











Segment EBITDA Margin















22.9





%













21.6





%













23.0





%













21.2





%















