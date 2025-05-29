Verizon Reports Record Data Usage at 2025 Indianapolis 500, Surpassing Previous Milestones

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 set a record with 172 terabytes of data used on Verizon's network, showcasing 5G capabilities.

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 race saw an unprecedented surge in data usage on the Verizon network, with a total of 172 terabytes consumed, marking a remarkable achievement for both the event and Verizon. This data usage exceeded that of any previous NFL draft and approached twice the amount seen during any historical Super Bowl. Factors contributing to this spike included a 74.6% increase in 5G Ultrawideband volume and high fan engagement, with significant data uploaded in real-time as fans shared their experiences. Verizon's commercial activation of 5G Standalone played a crucial role in accommodating the increased demand, showcasing the network's capability to support massive events. Both Verizon and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway emphasized the importance of connectivity in enhancing the overall fan experience during this iconic race.

Potential Positives

Record-setting data usage of 172 terabytes at the 2025 Indianapolis 500, demonstrating the strength and capacity of Verizon's network.

74.6% increase in 5G Ultrawideband volume compared to the previous year, highlighting significant growth in customer engagement with 5G technology.

Successful implementation of 5G Standalone at the event, allowing fans to share experiences in real time, enhancing the overall fan experience.

35% year-over-year growth in combined data volume, indicating strong demand and effective network performance during major events.

Potential Negatives

High data usage during the event may indicate an overload on the network, raising concerns about reliability and capacity during peak usage times.

The significant increase in data volume could suggest that prior years' networks were underperforming, potentially reflecting issues with previous infrastructure investments.

The need for heavy promotion of 5G Standalone capabilities may imply that customer awareness and adoption of this technology is not yet widespread, posing risks for future engagement.

FAQ

What was the data usage at the 2025 Indianapolis 500?

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 saw a record data usage of 172 terabytes on the Verizon network.

How did 5G impact the Indianapolis 500 event?

The commercial activation of 5G Standalone significantly enhanced fan engagement and allowed for real-time sharing of experiences.

What does the data from the Indy 500 signify for Verizon?

The record-breaking data usage showcases Verizon's network capability and the growing adoption of 5G technology at major events.

How does the data usage at the Indy 500 compare to other events?

Data usage at the Indy 500 surpassed that of the Super Bowl and NFL Draft, highlighting its massive scale.

Why is real-time connectivity important for sports events?

Real-time connectivity enhances fan experiences and engagement, allowing for immediate sharing of memorable moments and interactions.

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Indianapolis 500 race set a new milestone for data usage and connection at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Verizon network. In just one day, inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a total of 172 terabytes (TB) of data was used on the Verizon network, more than we’ve ever seen on the network at this race and one of the highest data usage events Verizon has ever recorded.





“Connecting a city’s worth of fans at the Indy 500, with more unique users than the Super Bowl had attendees, is a massive undertaking, putting unprecedented demand on wireless networks. We had more data running on our network than any previous NFL draft, and nearly twice the data of any Super Bowl in recorded history. The work and skill that goes into setting up a network to keep hundreds of thousands of people connected in one place is an incredible achievement. It’s the dedication from our teams that ensures our customers don’t have to worry about their phones during this event, no matter the scope,” said Andy Brady, President of Verizon Great Lakes.





"The unprecedented data usage we witnessed during the 2025 Indy 500 highlights the incredible passion and engagement of our fans," said Doug Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "The ability for fans to share their experiences in real-time through Verizon's robust network significantly enhances the event's atmosphere and global reach. This level of connectivity is crucial for modern sports experiences, and we're thrilled to partner with Verizon to deliver it."





The data doesn’t just speak for itself; it shouts. Verizon’s network experienced an extraordinary surge at the 2025 Indy 500, with 5G Ultrawideband (UW) playing a dominant role. To put 172 TB into context, that’s equivalent to more than 57 million digital photos (3 MB average). Here are the amazing results:









Explosive 5G Growth:



A staggering 74.6% leap in 5G UW volume of 61 TB inside the track over last year’s race (43 TB), revealing how fans are embracing the speed and capacity of 5G.



A staggering 74.6% leap in 5G UW volume of 61 TB inside the track over last year’s race (43 TB), revealing how fans are embracing the speed and capacity of 5G.





Surging Overall Traffic:



A massive 48.5% increase in total combined 4G and 5G UW data volume inside IMS, proving the network’s capability to handle the intense demand.



A massive 48.5% increase in total combined 4G and 5G UW data volume inside IMS, proving the network’s capability to handle the intense demand.





High fan engagement:



15 TB of the 61 TB used inside the track was uploaded data, highlighting the high levels of fans sharing in real time.



15 TB of the 61 TB used inside the track was uploaded data, highlighting the high levels of fans sharing in real time.





Surrounding Network Impact:



Outside the track, more than 111 TB of data volume was used on the network, showing the event’s broader impact.



Outside the track, more than 111 TB of data volume was used on the network, showing the event’s broader impact.





Combined Volume Growth:



The combined data volume inside and outside the venue was nearly 172 TB – a 35% increase from last year’s race day, demonstrating substantial year-over-year growth.











The key driver behind this data explosion was this year’s commercial activation of 5G Standalone at the IMS, allowing fans to easily upload videos and share their experiences in real time, further enhancing the fan experience. “This record breaking amount of traffic really highlights the rapid growth of 5G and how it’s truly built to handle massive events like the Indy 500. The data capacity of the Verizon network is unmatched,” said Brady.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores.









VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:







Jeff Kew





jeff.kew@verizon.com





(234) 350-7883



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.