Verizon, Nokia To Deliver Multisite Private 5G Networks To UK's Thames Freeport

(RTTNews) - Telecom major Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Finnish networking technology company Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Wednesday a strategic partnership with UK's Thames Freeport for a multisite private 5G deal.

Under the deal, Verizon Business has selected Nokia as hardware and software provider to deliver multiple Verizon Private 5G Networks to industrial campuses across the Thames Freeport, a maritime logistics and manufacturing region. It will be offered across multiple key logistics, manufacturing, and innovation sites along the River Thames Estuary in the U.K.

The Verizon Private 5G Networks will serve as the technology foundation for a multi-year, multi-billion dollar operational transformation and economic revival for the region.

Nokia is the sole hardware and software provider for the networks, which will incorporate the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud or DAC platform and Nokia MX Industrial Edge or MXIE.

The companies noted that the Verizon Private 5G Networks will be deployed to the sites of DP World London Gateway and DP World Logistics Park; two sites in Port of Tilbury; and Ford Dagenham.

The Thames Freeport is a designated UK Free Trade Zone, established to boost economic growth. It is art of a long-term effort to revive the UKs River Thames Estuary region.

The companies noted that Thames Freeport will use Verizon Private 5G to enhance port operations with AI-driven data analytics, autonomous vehicle control, real-time logistics orchestration, innovation research & development, and more.

Jennifer Artley, SVP, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business, said, "Our partnership with Thames Freeport and Nokia shows the full promise of private 5G at scale. Thames Freeport is developing one of the most technologically advanced commercial corridors in Europe to enable forward innovation and economic revitalization for an entire community. Were not just driving operational improvements to help a partner stay ahead of the curve; were laying the groundwork for new revenue streams, community development, and further commercial and technological investment."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.