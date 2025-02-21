Verizon Launches iPhone 16e with Innovative Features and Special Pricing Options Starting February 21

Verizon announces pre-orders for the iPhone 16e, featuring advanced technology and flexible pricing options starting February 21, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon has announced the launch of the iPhone 16e, which boasts improved battery life, the A18 chip for fast performance, advanced Apple Intelligence, and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system. Customers can pre-order the device starting February 21, with general availability on February 28. Verizon offers attractive deals such as the iPhone 16e for $5 a month for 36 months with a new line, or free with a trade-in of any condition phone. Business customers can also receive the iPhone 16e at no cost with new activations on select plans. The phone features a 6.1-inch display and a unique satellite capability for emergency services. The iPhone 16e is available in black and white, with additional accessories, and can be activated via eSIM. For further details on pricing and plans, customers are encouraged to visit Verizon's website.

Potential Positives

Verizon is introducing the iPhone 16e, which features advanced capabilities such as breakthrough battery life, the fast A18 chip, and a 48MP camera system, enhancing the product lineup and attracting customers.

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 16e with significant promotional pricing options, making it more accessible, including offers like getting the phone for $5 a month or for free with trade-ins.

The release highlights Verizon's commitment to value through its myPlan, showcasing flexibility and additional perks such as access to Apple One, which enhances customer experience and retention.

Verizon promotes its ultra-fast 5G network in conjunction with the iPhone 16e, emphasizing connectivity and technological excellence, which may attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Potential Negatives

Promotional offers for the iPhone 16e heavily rely on trade-ins and new line activations, which could indicate a struggle to attract new customers or maintain existing ones without significant discounts.

The mention of an Offer Recovery Fee for government customers may deter potential public sector clients from considering Verizon for their mobile needs.

Apple's satellite features for the iPhone 16e are included for free only for two years, which could lead to dissatisfaction among users once the promotional period ends, potentially impacting customer retention.

FAQ

What is the iPhone 16e and its key features?

The iPhone 16e is a new model featuring a powerful A18 chip, exceptional battery life, and a 48MP camera system.

When can I pre-order the iPhone 16e?

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16e begin on February 21, 2025.

What promotional offers are available for the iPhone 16e?

Customers can get the iPhone 16e for $5 a month with a new line or for free with a trade-in.

What plans are required to activate the iPhone 16e?

The iPhone 16e requires activation with Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plans.

What colors will the iPhone 16e be available in?

The iPhone 16e will be available in black and white matte finishes, with colorful cases offered separately.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,242 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,625 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer





iPhone 16e





, a new addition to the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring breakthrough battery life, the fast performance of the A18 chip, Apple Intelligence



1



, and a 48MP 2-in-1 camera system — all at an incredible value. Customers can pre-order the new iPhone 16e starting Friday, February 21, with availability beginning Friday, February 28. Visit verizon.com for complete pricing and availability details,







Major savings and value on iPhone 16e at Verizon







Starting February 21, Verizon customers can get:







Switch to Verizon or add a new line and can



get iPhone 16e for $5 a month



for 36 months on myPlan



2



.



Switch to Verizon or add a new line and can for 36 months on myPlan .



Want to trade in your phone?



Get iPhone 16e on us



when you trade-in your current iPhone, Samsung or Google phone — in any condition — and sign up for a new line on myPlan



3



.



Want to trade in your phone? when you trade-in your current iPhone, Samsung or Google phone — in any condition — and sign up for a new line on myPlan .





Verizon Business customers:



For a limited time,



get iPhone 16e on us



with a new activation on either the Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan with a Verizon Device Payment agreement



4



. And, eligible Public Sector customers can get a new 128GB iPhone 16e on us on a qualifying two year agreement



5



.













Verizon myPlan gives you ultimate access to Apple One







Supercharge your iPhone 16e with



Verizon myPlan



, built to give you more flexibility, more perks and more value. Whether you're upgrading to the latest iPhone for yourself or keeping your business running smoothly with a



Verizon Business Unlimited



Plan, you’ll stay connected with Verizon’s ultra-fast 5G network—built for whatever life throws your way.





With



myPlan



, you’re in control. Pick the perks that matter to you, like Apple One for just $10/month (Individual Plan) or $20/month (Family Plan), plus get deals on entertainment, shopping and more. It’s your phone, your plan, your way — only with Verizon.







Everything you need to know about the iPhone 16e







iPhone 16e offers powerful capabilities at a more affordable price. It delivers fast, smooth performance and the best battery life ever on a 6.1-inch iPhone, thanks to the industry-leading efficiency of the A18 chip and the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple. iPhone 16e is also built for Apple Intelligence, the intuitive personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. The 48MP Fusion camera takes gorgeous photos and videos, and with an integrated 2x Telephoto, it is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, iPhone 16e can use Apple’s groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite.





With custom-designed components and deeply integrated software, iPhone 16e users can stay connected and get help when it matters most



6



. iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes — black and white — with colorful cases available to accessorize.





iPhone 16e can be activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. Verizon supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone.





Visit verizon.com on February 28 to order your new





iPhone 16e





.





For more details on Apple products, please visit





www.apple.com





.







1



Apple Intelligence is available in localized English for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the U.S. Additional languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified), English (Singapore), and English (India) will be available in April. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages.







2



$599.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan req'd. Less $419.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Offer may not be combined with other offers. Apple Intelligence requires iOS 18.1 or later.







3



$599.99 (128 GB only) purchase w/new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req'd. Less $600 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.



Trade-in must be from Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply.



Apple Intelligence requires iOS 18.1 or later.







4



Taxes & fees apply. New line w/device payment purchase agmt & Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan req’d. $599.99 credit applied to acct. over the term of your agmt (up to 36 mos, 0% APR); promo credit ends when eligibility requirements are no longer met. Credits begin in 2-3 bills & will include appropriate credit amounts from order date. Cannot be combined with other device offers. This device supports only 5G Ultra Wideband mid-band (C-band), 5G and 4G LTE. iPhone 16e 128GB monthly fee after credit: $0. Offer ends 3.31.2025.







5



iPhone 16e offer only. Plan Requirements: Fed - $15+ with data feature; State & Local - $19.99+ with data feature; State of TN - flat rate plan with data feature (must meet PP requirement). Available to government-liable subscribers only and subject to the terms, provisions and conditions of Verizon Wireless-approved government contracting vehicles. An Offer Recovery Fee (ORF) will be assigned to NASPO MA 152 customer lines that take advantage of select quarterly offers and will be charged on the customer's bill if the line is disconnected before the end of the line term. 5G and 5G UWB may not be available to all government customers. See terms and conditions of your contract. Pricing excludes taxes and fees and is subject to change without notice. Offer ends 3.31.2025.







6



Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 16e. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit





support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426





. Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18 or later. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and in the U.K. with Green Flag. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple’s satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:







George Koroneos





george.koroneos@verizon.com





Social: @GLKcreative



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.