Verizon Launches Exclusive Mobile and Home Internet Bundle Offering Major Savings and Entertainment Perks

Verizon offers combined mobile and home internet plans with discounts, premium support, and entertainment perks for savings.

Verizon has introduced a new offer that allows customers to bundle their mobile and home internet services for significant savings. Customers can access Verizon Home Internet plans starting at $35 per month, and those who combine services will receive a $15 monthly discount on their home internet bill. Additionally, customers can enjoy perks such as a credit of up to $10 per month toward popular entertainment subscriptions like Netflix and Disney+, and priority customer support. This initiative aims to simplify the customer experience while providing enhanced value with entertainment options and dedicated service for mobile and home internet users. Customers are encouraged to visit local Verizon stores for more information and to participate in exclusive entertainment experiences tied to the offer.

Verizon has introduced an industry-leading converged offer that provides significant savings for customers who bundle their mobile and home internet services, enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Customers can access Verizon Home Internet for as low as $35/month, benefiting from a $15/month discount when combining services, making it a competitive offering in the market.

The inclusion of up to $10/month in entertainment perks such as Netflix and Max encourages customer engagement and adds value to the bundle.

Priority customer support for Mobile + Home customers improves customer experience and strengthens the company’s service reputation.

Complexity in eligibility for discounts and perks may confuse customers, potentially leading to dissatisfaction with the offerings.

Relying heavily on bundled services could alienate customers who prefer standalone plans or competitors with more flexible options.

What are the benefits of bundling mobile and home plans with Verizon?

Bundling offers $15 off home internet monthly, entertainment credits, and priority customer support for a better overall experience.

How low can Verizon Home Internet plans go?

With a mobile plan, Verizon Home Internet can start as low as $35/month after applying the $15 discount.

What perks can I get with Verizon's bundling offers?

Customers can enjoy up to $10/month credits towards streaming services like Netflix, Max, and more with eligible plans.

Is there special support for Mobile + Home customers?

Yes, this plan includes premium customer care with expedited access to support representatives for enhanced service.

Who can get additional discounts on Verizon services?

Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers can combine their discounts with the bundling offer for even greater savings.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced an industry-leading converged offer for Mobile and Home Internet customers, providing savings for myPlan mobility and myHome internet joint customers. Customers who combine their mobile and home services with Verizon can now unlock incredible savings as well as exciting entertainment options and premium customer support in a simplified experience.









Verizon Consumer CEO Sowmynarayan Sampath shared:











“We built the Verizon model of convergence to meet the changing habits of our customers’ lives and provide them with the most choice in the industry. Customers deserve an amazing network experience at home and on the go, and value on entertainment they cannot get anywhere else. You get more value from Verizon across our full portfolio of products and services versus anyone else in the industry.”







Combining Verizon’s Mobile and Home Internet services gives customers $15 off home internet every month, ways to save on entertainment they love and priority customer treatment.







Here’s how it works:











Simplicity and Savings:



Customers with Verizon Home Internet will be eligible for a $15/mo discount when combined with



any



postpaid mobile phone plan. That means access to Verizon Home Internet for as low as $35/mo



2



. This discount can be combined with the discounts Verizon offers to Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers to save even more, and Verizon doesn’t reduce the device offers available to these segments like some other carriers do.



Customers with Verizon Home Internet will be eligible for a $15/mo discount when combined with any postpaid mobile phone plan. That means access to Verizon Home Internet for as low as $35/mo . This discount can be combined with the discounts Verizon offers to Military, First Responders, Students, and Teachers to save even more, and Verizon doesn’t reduce the device offers available to these segments like some other carriers do.





The best of entertainment, on us:



Verizon mobile customers who add a premium home internet plan



3



are eligible for a perk credit on us - up to $10/mo toward great entertainment options like Netflix & Max (With Ads). That’s up to $215/year



3



in savings when you are a mobile and home customer with Verizon!



Verizon mobile customers who add a premium home internet plan are eligible for a perk credit on us - up to $10/mo toward great entertainment options like Netflix & Max (With Ads). That’s up to $215/year in savings when you are a mobile and home customer with Verizon!





Priority Care:



Mobile + Home customers will receive premium customer care, including personalized greetings and expedited support when they contact us by phone or live messaging/chat.











Learn more about these benefits at





verizon.com/promos/mobile-and-home





.







Enjoy exclusive entertainment experiences with Verizon partners at your local Verizon store, like Max’s new season of HBO Original The White Lotus







Beginning March 1st through April 4th, select Verizon stores across the country will feature an immersive experience where fans can explore a mini pop-up inspired by the show's scenic resort and discover their hidden aura colors with a personality quiz. For more information on Mobile + Home benefits - including a perk on us (like Max!) - and to participate in the immersive retail experience–please visit your





local Verizon retail store





.







Verizon Value Customers get exclusive home internet deals too







This May, Verizon Value customers who have both an eligible Verizon Fios Home Internet plan and a mobile service plan from Verizon Value brands including





Verizon Prepaid





,





Total Wireless





,





Straight Talk Wireless





,





Tracfone





,





Simple Mobile





,





Walmart Family





, and





Visible





, will receive a $15/mo discount off of their Fios bill excluding Verizon Forward.







Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores.









VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:







Herbert Aidoo-Nyarko









herbert.aidoo-nyarko@verizon.com







