Verizon Launches Dedicated 5G Frontline Network Slice to Enhance Public Safety Communications

Verizon launched the Frontline Network Slice, a dedicated 5G service for first responders, enhancing reliability and connectivity.

Verizon has announced the launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice, a dedicated 5G Ultra Wideband network for public safety, available in selected markets across the United States. This new virtual network slice is designed to enhance the communication capabilities of first responders by providing reserved network capacity, tailored performance for critical applications, and improved reliability even during high congestion periods. It allows real-time allocation of resources to meet the specific needs of public safety operations, such as those for connected vehicles. With this initiative, Verizon aims to support over 40,000 public safety agencies by ensuring they have access to reliable communication tools when they need them most, all while maintaining pricing similar to current plans. The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is now accessible in several major cities, reinforcing Verizon's ongoing commitment to public safety communications.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice demonstrates Verizon's commitment to innovation and support for public safety, reinforcing its position as a leader in providing critical communication solutions.

The new dedicated 5G Ultra Wideband capacity for first responders enhances network reliability and quality of service, which is vital during emergencies and high-demand situations.

Availability of tailored performance for critical applications can greatly improve operational efficiency for over 40,000 public safety agencies, potentially leading to stronger partnerships and customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

While Verizon is promoting its dedicated network slice for first responders, the press release does not provide information on potential limitations or challenges in service that could affect these users, which may raise concerns about reliability despite claims of enhanced connectivity.

The announcement focuses heavily on the benefits and capabilities of the new service, but it lacks detailed information on the costs associated with implementing and maintaining such infrastructure, which could lead to scrutiny regarding the long-term sustainability of the initiative.

By emphasizing the network slicing only in select markets, the press release may leave stakeholders questioning the accessibility and availability of the service to all first responders nationwide, potentially highlighting geographical disparities in service provision.

FAQ

What is the Verizon Frontline Network Slice?

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is a dedicated 5G Ultra Wideband network designed specifically for public safety and first responders.

Where is the Verizon Frontline Network Slice available?

The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is available in select markets including Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami, among others.

What benefits does the Verizon Frontline Network Slice provide?

This network slice offers dedicated capacity, enhanced reliability, tailored performance, and flexible scalability for mission-critical communications.

How does Verizon support first responders with this technology?

Verizon’s Frontline Network Slice ensures priority access and optimized network resources for over 40,000 public safety agencies nationwide.

Is the cost of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice different from regular plans?

No, eligible public safety agencies can access the Verizon Frontline Network Slice at the same cost as current 5G Ultra Wideband plans.

Full Release



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the availability of the





Verizon Frontline





Network Slice in select markets nationwide, continuing to build on the company’s more than 30-year history of cutting-edge innovation in support of our nation’s first responders.





The





Verizon Frontline Network Slice





is a 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) virtual network slice completely dedicated to public safety that allows for the allocation of network resources within Verizon’s network infrastructure. This helps provide first responders several key advantages including (but not limited to):









Dedicated 5G UW network capacity



reserved exclusively for first responders, helping ensure network resource availability, priority and enhanced quality of service.







reserved exclusively for first responders, helping ensure network resource availability, priority and enhanced quality of service.





Tailored performance



for critical applications and devices to help ensure data traffic is optimized for the operational needs of first responders.











Enhanced reliability



which significantly reduces the risk of disruption to mission-critical communications even during periods of high network congestion.











which significantly reduces the risk of disruption to mission-critical communications even during periods of high network congestion.





Flexible scalability



allowing Verizon to efficiently allocate dedicated network resources in real-time based on the operational needs of first responders.











For example, Verizon Frontline Network Slicing for Connected Vehicles can deliver enhanced in-vehicle connectivity for first responders, providing a mobile working environment with access to 5G UW network resources completely dedicated to the needs of public safety users.





With dedicated 5G UW network capacity reserved for the Verizon Frontline Network Slice, first responders will have access to enhanced mission-critical connectivity in even the most population-dense environments or during periods of high network congestion.









“When every second counts, Verizon Frontline is the #1 network of choice of first responders,





enabling more than 40,000 public safety agencies across the nation,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. "The launch of the Verizon Frontline Network Slice continues our unwavering commitment to meeting the highly specialized needs of first responders and is a crucial step forward in the evolution of public safety communications."





Verizon Frontline is dedicated to meeting the mission-critical communication needs of those on the front lines and eligible public safety agencies will have access to plans featuring the Verizon Frontline Network Slice for the same cost as current 5G UW plans. The Verizon Frontline Network Slice is now available in the following markets:













Charlotte, N.C.



Phoenix



Los Angeles



San Francisco



San Diego



Atlanta



Chicago



Minneapolis



Salt Lake City



Seattle













Cupertino, Calif.



Denver



Miami



Portland, Ore.



Omaha, Neb.



Las Vegas



Huntsville, Ala.



Milwaukee



Kansas City, Mo.



Albuquerque, N.M.













Indianapolis



Augusta, Ga.



Fresno, Calif.



Tampa, Fla.



Des Moines, Iowa



Ann Arbor, Mich.



Detroit



St. Louis



Raleigh, N.C.













Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.





