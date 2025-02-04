Verizon Introduces Google One AI Premium as Exclusive Perk for myPlan and myHome Customers at Unbeatable Price

Verizon introduces Google One AI Premium for $10/month as a new perk for myPlan and myHome customers starting February 6.

Verizon has introduced a new perk, Google One AI Premium, available to its myPlan and myHome customers for just $10 a month, starting February 6, 2025. This offer, which provides access to advanced AI tools like Gemini Advanced and 2 TB of cloud storage, is significantly discounted from the regular price of $19.99. The addition of Google One AI Premium marks Verizon as the first U.S. wireless provider to offer an AI-driven service, enhancing the value of its plans. The AI tools aim to assist users in streamlining tasks across Google applications, making work and study more efficient. Customers can easily add this perk through the My Verizon app or website, further emphasizing Verizon's commitment to personalizing and enhancing customer experiences.

Potential Positives

Verizon becomes the first U.S. wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk, showcasing its commitment to innovation.

The addition of Google One AI Premium provides customers with significant value at an exclusive price of $10/month, a substantial discount from the regular price.

The new perk enhances productivity for customers by offering tools like Gemini Advanced, 2 TB of cloud storage, and capabilities to assist in everyday tasks, appealing to a wide range of users including professionals and students.

Potential Negatives

The offering of Google One AI Premium at a significant discount could raise questions about the profitability of Verizon's myPlan and myHome services.

Emphasizing the company's innovation in AI may suggest that they are trying to catch up with competitors in an increasingly crowded market.

The need for customers to actively opt into adding new perks could indicate a lack of automatic value or engagement in Verizon’s existing offerings.

FAQ

What is Google One AI Premium offered by Verizon?

Google One AI Premium is a new perk providing customers access to Gemini Advanced and 2 TB of cloud storage for just $10/month.

When can I add Google One AI Premium to my Verizon plan?

You can add Google One AI Premium to your plan starting February 6, 2025, through the My Verizon app or website.

Is Google One AI Premium available to all Verizon customers?

This perk is available to customers subscribed to myPlan or myHome as long as they are 18 years or older.

What benefits does Google One AI Premium provide?

Benefits include access to Gemini Advanced, 2 TB of storage, and tools to enhance productivity across Google apps.

Can I customize my Verizon plan with additional perks?

Yes, Verizon allows customers to add or remove perks like Google One AI Premium based on their needs and lifestyle.

Starting February 6, Verizon customers can choose Google One AI Premium as a perk on their myPlan (mobile) or myHome (internet) plan for just $10 a month — that’s half the price of the usual $19.99. This new perk unlocks access to Gemini Advanced, 2 TB of storage, and more benefits across Google — all in one incredible package, making everyday tasks easier.







[Why it matters]







Verizon isn’t just keeping up with the future — we’re building it. Being the first U.S. wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk shows how serious we are about leading the way in innovation. And the value? Unmatched.









For just $10 a month, you’re unlocking your pass to Google’s next-gen AI with Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Google apps like Gmail and Docs, plus priority access to Google’s newest AI solutions — from new features to experimental models. These tools can completely transform how you work, learn and create. Whether you’re a busy professional looking for ways to save time, a student tackling big projects, or someone who just likes to experiment, this perk gives you tools that take your productivity and creativity to the next level.









With Google One AI Premium, Verizon is leading the charge in making advanced AI more accessible than ever.









“As the first U.S. wireless provider to offer an AI-powered perk at an incredible value, we’re putting the future of AI directly into our customers’ hands, making everyday tasks easier via Google One AI Premium,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO Verizon Consumer. “We’ll continue to bring our mobile and internet customers new deals and even more ways to personalize their plans based on how they live, work and play.”





Here’s what you’re getting for only $10 a month:











Get more done, faster with your personal tutor, analyst or coach.



With Gemini Advanced, it’s like having a super-smart assistant by your side 24/7 to help you tackle tasks and spend more time on what’s most important. You can use Gemini in the Google apps you already know and love like Gmail, Docs, Meet, Slides and Sheets to write a draft, take meeting notes, create stunning presentations, visualize data and more.











Streamline your daily tasks.



Create and use custom AI experts (“Gems”), for any topic, turning Gemini into your personal brainstorming partner, study helper or planning assistant.











Save hours on research.



Analyze whole books and stacks of articles (up to 1,500 pages) or use Deep Research to browse hundreds of sites and create comprehensive reports in minutes to bring you up to speed on a topic.











Get more space for what’s important.



With 2 TB of cloud storage, you’ll have plenty of space to keep your files, photos, and videos safely backed up to the cloud. Forget about running out of room or losing track of important stuff.







[The benefits of Verizon’s plans and perks]







Verizon is committed to always enhancing myPlan and myHome, and the addition of Google One AI Premium is just the latest example of how we're providing customers with more value and flexibility.





Here’s what makes myPlan and myHome so unique:









Tailored to your lifestyle.



With perks like Disney Bundle, Netflix & Max (with ads) or YouTube Premium, you can turn your plan into an entertainment hub. If you’re a parent, a sports fan or a music lover, there’s something for everyone.



With perks like Disney Bundle, Netflix & Max (with ads) or YouTube Premium, you can turn your plan into an entertainment hub. If you’re a parent, a sports fan or a music lover, there’s something for everyone.





Flexibility and choice.



You can add or remove perks whenever you want. If your needs change — like planning a vacation or switching streaming platforms — you’re in control of what you’re paying for.



You can add or remove perks whenever you want. If your needs change — like planning a vacation or switching streaming platforms — you’re in control of what you’re paying for.





Bundle and save.



Verizon lets you bundle for even more value. Get the best of Google with YouTube Premium and Google One AI Premium for $20 a month. That’s $13.98 in savings versus subscribing to both services separately.



Verizon lets you bundle for even more value. Get the best of Google with YouTube Premium and Google One AI Premium for $20 a month. That’s $13.98 in savings versus subscribing to both services separately.





Enhanced connectivity.



Need more data for travel or work? The 100 GB Mobile Hotspot and (3) TravelPass Days perks make sure you stay connected, whether at home or abroad. It’s perfect for frequent travelers or people working on the go.









[How to add Google One AI Premium to your plan]







Already a Verizon customer? Just log into the My Verizon app or visit





verizon.com





on February 6 to add Google One AI Premium perk to your plan. Not a customer yet? Check out our





free trial





and find out why Verizon is awesome.







1



Google One AI Premium perk requires line subscribed to myPlan or a Verizon Home Internet plan with myHome. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line or eligible Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) plan. Add’l terms apply.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands..





VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



www.verizon.com/about/news/



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:









George Koroneos







george.koroneos@verizon.com





