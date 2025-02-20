Verizon Innovative Learning Reaches Milestone of Over 8.5 Million Students, Expands Program to 34 New Schools for 2025-2026 School Year

Verizon Innovative Learning expands to 34 new schools, enhancing digital skills and technology access for students and educators nationwide.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon Innovative Learning has successfully reached over 8.5 million students, moving closer to its target of empowering 10 million by 2030. This education initiative focuses on addressing digital inclusion barriers through partnerships with academic institutions, providing technology-integrated curricula, devices, and extensive educator support. As part of this initiative, 34 new Title I schools across several states will join the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program for the 2025-2026 school year, receiving devices and support, which has led to increased confidence among teachers in using technology and enhanced student engagement. Furthermore, the initiative offers a free online resource hub, Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, where educators can access over 500 STEM lessons and professional development materials. With over $1 billion dedicated to digital equity in education, Verizon aims to equip students with necessary skills for the digital economy, continuing its commitment to empowering future generations.

Potential Positives

Verizon Innovative Learning has successfully reached over 8.5 million students, significantly advancing its goal of empowering 10 million students by 2030.

The initiative's expansion includes partnerships with 34 new Title I schools, enhancing technological access and support for multiple districts nationwide.

Through the program, 80% of teachers reported increased confidence in utilizing technology for teaching, indicating significant impact on educational quality.

Verizon has committed over $1 billion to promote digital equity and inclusion in education, demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility and community support.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that only 55% of students feel prepared for the digital economy, implying a significant gap that the company is trying to address, suggesting that despite efforts, many students remain unprepared.

Despite reaching 8.5 million students, the initiative still falls short of its goal of empowering 10 million by 2030, raising questions about the pace and effectiveness of the program's expansion.

The mention of a reliance on partnerships with multiple educational organizations suggests dependency on external entities for success, which may indicate potential vulnerabilities in program sustainability and effectiveness.

FAQ

What is Verizon Innovative Learning?

Verizon Innovative Learning is an education initiative aimed at empowering students and teachers with technology-integrated curriculum and digital skills.

How many students has Verizon Innovative Learning reached?

Verizon Innovative Learning has reached over 8.5 million students with a goal to empower 10 million by 2030.

What resources does Verizon Innovative Learning HQ offer?

The Verizon Innovative Learning HQ provides free access to over 500 STEM-infused lessons and professional development resources for educators.

What support do participating schools receive in the program?

Participating schools receive devices, data plans, and a full-time technology coach to support effective technology integration.

How does Verizon promote digital equity in education?

Verizon has committed over $1 billion to support digital equity and inclusion, helping students build confidence through technology and education.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Innovative Learning, an award-winning education initiative, has reached over 8.5 million students, bringing Verizon closer to its goal of empowering 10 million by 2030.





Through partnerships with leading academic institutions and educational providers, Verizon Innovative Learning empowers teachers and students with new ways of learning through technology-integrated curriculum, emerging technologies, and extensive support for educators.





Only half (55%) of students



1



preparing to enter the workforce say they have the skills necessary to be successful in today’s digital economy, making the mission of Verizon Innovative Learning - addressing barriers to digital inclusion - as imperative as it was 12 years ago when the initiative was launched.





“For more than a decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed to breaking down barriers and equipping students with the skills and technology they need to thrive in today’s digital economy, said Donna Epps, Verizon’s Chief Responsible Business Officer. “By expanding our reach, we are continuing to fuel the greatness of the next generation and ensure students and teachers feel confident using technology to power their lives.”







Bringing next-gen tech to 34 new schools nationwide this upcoming school year







This year, the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, in partnership with Digital Promise, welcomes 34 new Title I schools from nine districts to its 12th cohort for the 2025-2026 school year. Participating schools receive devices, including tablets and laptops, as well as up to a four-year Verizon data plan for every student and teacher. Schools also receive a subsidy for a full-time technology coach to support teachers in effectively integrating technology into learning.





With the support of Verizon Innovative Learning, 80% of teachers reported feeling more confident leveraging technology in teaching



2



, and 80% of teachers said the program enhanced student engagement



3



.





The new schools include expanded partnerships with Chicago Public Schools (IL), Compton Unified School District (CA), Kansas City Public Schools (MO) and Orange Public Schools (NJ). The Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program also welcomes new districts Allentown School District (PA), Bastrop Independent School District (TX), Dove Schools (OK), LISA Academy Public Charter Schools (AR) and Vineland Public Schools (NJ).







Innovative Lessons for Every Classroom







Any educator nationwide, regardless of whether they are part of a Verizon Innovative Learning School, can access





Verizon Innovative Learning HQ





, a freely available portal providing over 500 STEM-infused K-12 lessons and professional development resources to bring new and innovative ways of learning into the classroom. Verizon Innovative Learning HQ offers standards-aligned lessons across subjects ranging from supplemental turnkey lessons to yearlong courses and immersive learning experiences with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Additionally, gaming content and a free Esports league are available for middle and high schools. The portal combines over a decade of Verizon Innovative Learning experience, with resources created in partnership with Discovery Education, McGraw Hill, Arizona State University’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, Digital Promise, and others at the forefront of innovation in education.





Verizon Innovative Learning has committed over $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education across the country. Collectively, the programs have reached over 8.5 million students. These efforts are part of the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, helping people build confidence to change their lives for the better through the power of technology and shared knowledge.







About Verizon







Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.







Media contact:







Hope Arcuri Armanus





hope.arcuri.armanus@verizon.com







1







https://prod.ucwe.capgemini.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Final-Web-Version-Report-Digital-Skills.pdf











2



Digital Promise 2024







3



Westat and Digital Promise 2024



