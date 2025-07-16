Verizon Frontline Expands "Verified" Program with Radiav and Siyata as New Partners

Verizon Frontline adds Radiav and Siyata to its "Verizon Frontline Verified" program, enhancing communication solutions for first responders.

Verizon Frontline has announced that two new partners, Radiav and Siyata, have achieved "Verizon Frontline Verified" status, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to providing effective 5G solutions for first responders. Radiav's Rapid Air Deployable (RAD) is a portable communication unit designed for reliable connectivity in difficult environments, while Siyata's SD7 is a rugged Push-to-Talk-over-Cellular device aimed at enhancing communication for emergency personnel. Both products are utilized by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team to support first responders across the nation. The "Verizon Frontline Verified" program recognizes vendors who meet high standards for public safety products on the Verizon network, emphasizing effective solutions developed in collaboration with first responders.

Potential Positives

Verizon Frontline expands its “Verizon Frontline Verified” program, enhancing its reputation as a trusted provider of 5G-enabled solutions for first responders.

The addition of Radiav's Rapid Air Deployable and Siyata's SD7 strengthens the portfolio of communications tools available to first responders, demonstrating Verizon's commitment to public safety.

Both new products have been tested for rigorous public safety standards, ensuring their reliability and effectiveness during emergencies.

Verizon's collaboration with industry partners like Radiav and Siyata fosters innovation and development of tailored solutions for first responders, reinforcing its leadership in the telecommunications sector.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns over reliance on third-party vendors for crucial communication tools may raise questions about the robustness of Verizon’s own technology solutions.

The press release may inadvertently highlight Verizon's need to verify other companies' products, which could imply deficiencies in its own offerings.

While announcing new partnerships, the release does not provide details on how these partnerships will directly enhance or expand Verizon's existing services, which could lead to uncertainty about their effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the Verizon Frontline Verified program?

The Verizon Frontline Verified program designates vendors whose products meet rigorous public safety standards for use on the Verizon network.

Which companies recently joined the Verizon Frontline Verified program?

Radiav and Siyata have recently joined the Verizon Frontline Verified program, earning status for their innovative communication products.

What products are recognized by the Verizon Frontline Verified status?

The Radiav Rapid Air Deployable (RAD) and Siyata SD7 ruggedized handset are recognized as Verizon Frontline Verified products for first responders.

How does Verizon support first responders with its network?

Verizon provides advanced network technology and tools tailored for first responders, ensuring reliable connectivity in emergencies through verified products.

How can vendors earn the Verizon Frontline Verified designation?

Vendors must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program and then request their products undergo the verification process.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,460 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VZ forecast page.

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $50.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 03/25/2025

ASHBURN, Va., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Frontline today announced that two more industry partners have joined the growing list of companies whose products have earned “Verizon Frontline Verified” status. With Radiav and Siyata now part of the "Verizon Frontline Verified" program, Verizon continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing proven 5G-enabled solutions built for first responders.





Radiav's revolutionary





Rapid Air Deployable





(RAD) is a compact, deployable communications unit designed to help maintain reliable connectivity in the most challenging environments. This patent-pending, rapidly-deployable communication hub integrates 5G, LTE, satellite, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet backhaul—with central failover switching designed to help maintain seamless, on-demand communication in diverse operational scenarios.









“We’re proud to have earned the Verizon Frontline Verified tag,” said Ty Roberston, Chief Marketing Officer at Radiav. “It’s a testament to the real-world value we’ve built into RAD. We didn’t just design a product—we co-developed it alongside first responders who operate in disaster zones where traditional networks fail. Now, with Verizon Frontline’s backing, we’re ready to scale this impact.”









Also achieving “Verizon Frontline Verified” status is Siyata, a vendor redefining mission-critical communications with devices like





the Siyata SD7





, a ruggedized Push-to-Talk-over-Cellular handset. This advanced device demonstrates their commitment to providing first responders with reliable, high-quality and secure communication tools.









“We’re proud to join the ranks of ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ partners,” said Nick Yaeger, Vice President of Sales at Siyata. “The SD7 is designed for users who need reliable, simple, and robust communication, often as an upgrade from traditional systems, and now it’s backed by the #1 network choice in public safety.”









Both the Siyata SD7 and the Radiav RAD are utilized by the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, as they support first responders across the nation with critical connectivity.









“Radiav and Siyata are valued partners in the program,” said Calvin Jackson, a senior manager for crisis response with Verizon Frontline. “The first responders we support can have confidence that, in conjunction with our award-winning network, these solutions will deliver the capabilities they need.”







Verizon Frontline Verified Program







The “Verizon Frontline Verified” program offers a special designation to vendors whose products have been tested and met the rigorous standards required for public safety use on the Verizon network. The products eligible for this status are specifically designed to assist public safety officials and first responders during all types of hazards and emergencies.





Vendors looking to earn the “Verizon Frontline Verified” designation must first be part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. Vendors in this program can request to have specific products go through the verification process. More information on the program can be found





here





.









Verizon Frontline





is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. Learn more at our site.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.







Media contact:







Chandler Baker





chandler.baker@verizon.com





757 725 4806



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.