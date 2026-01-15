Markets
Verizon-Frontier Merger Receives All Regulatory Approval

January 15, 2026 — 10:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) announced that they have received all necessary regulatory approvals and expect to finalize their acquisition on January 20, 2026.

Upon completion of the transaction, Verizon will expand its fiber footprint to nearly 30 million passings across 31 states and Washington, D.C. This broader reach is expected to deliver enhanced value and more choices to millions of customers nationwide.

Following the closing, Frontier's common stock will be delisted from Nasdaq. The last day of trading for Frontier's shares is anticipated to be January 16, 2026.

In September 2024, Verizon Communications agreed to acquire Frontier Communications Parent in an all-cash transaction valued at $20 billion.

