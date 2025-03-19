Verizon Expands Satellite Texting Services To Select Android Devices

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Wednesday expanded its satellite texting services to select Android devices.

Verizon customers using the series of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones can start using this service from today.

"We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon's network is America's largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are," said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology. "We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them."

The announcement comes on the heels of Verizon's recent work testing data services and video calling via satellite connectivity. The company also utilizes satellite technology for various purposes, including providing reliable service in emergency situations through satellite-linked portable assets, using satellite connections as temporary backhaul for new cell sites, and providing satellite IoT capabilities for various industries.

