Verizon Expands Satellite Texting Capabilities for Customers with Select Android Devices

Verizon expands satellite texting for select Android devices, enabling communication beyond cellular networks.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon has announced an expansion of its satellite texting capabilities, making it the first company in the US to allow customers to send text messages via satellite when outside of terrestrial cellular coverage. This service is available on select Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones, with upgrades beginning today and continuing over the next two weeks. Joe Russo, EVP & President of Global Network and Technology, emphasized Verizon's commitment to keeping customers connected wherever they are. The company is pushing the integration of satellite and terrestrial technologies and plans further innovations, including data services and video calling over satellite. Verizon also utilizes satellite technology for emergency services and IoT applications across various industries.

Potential Positives

Verizon is the first U.S. company to enable satellite text messaging for customers, expanding connectivity options for users in areas without cellular coverage.

The expansion emphasizes Verizon's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, showcasing its efforts in integrating satellite technology with existing services.

The announcement aligns with Verizon’s strategic focus on enhancing its network capabilities, including using satellite technology for emergency services and IoT applications.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on select devices (Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9) may limit accessibility for a portion of the customer base who do not have these models, potentially alienating some users.

The announcement could invite scrutiny regarding the reliability and effectiveness of satellite messaging capabilities, particularly in emergency situations where they may be critical.

There is no mention of competitors' advancements or similar services, which may raise concerns about Verizon's market position and differentiation in a competitive landscape.

FAQ

What new feature did Verizon announce on March 19, 2025?

Verizon announced an expansion of satellite texting capabilities for select Android devices.

Which devices support Verizon's new satellite texting feature?

The feature is available on select Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones.

How does Verizon's satellite texting work?

Customers can send text messages via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks.

What is Verizon's commitment to its customers?

The company aims to keep customers connected wherever they are through innovative technology.

How does Verizon utilize satellite technology besides messaging?

Verizon uses satellite tech for emergency services, temporary backhaul for new cell sites, and IoT capabilities.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,242 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/24/2024

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $51.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $48.0 on 09/24/2024

on 09/24/2024 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 09/23/2024

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a significant expansion of its satellite texting capabilities, enabling its customers to become the first in the US to send text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks using select Android devices from the series of Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 smartphones. Upgrades enabling this service start today and will continue over the next two weeks.





"We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are," said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology. “We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them.”





Verizon continues to push the boundaries of satellite and terrestrial telecommunications convergence. Satellites are no longer reserved for the extraordinary—they are woven into the everyday, and are being used to help connect and power customers’ lives. Verizon's strategic approach to satellite integration extends beyond basic satellite-to-cellular messaging. This announcement comes on the heels of Verizon’s recent work testing





data services and video calling via satellite connectivity





. The company also utilizes satellite technology for various purposes, including providing reliable service in emergency situations through satellite-linked portable assets, using satellite connections as temporary backhaul for new cell sites, and providing





satellite IoT capabilities





for various industries.





