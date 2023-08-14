Verizon Enhances 5G Network With C-Band Spectrum Expansion

(RTTNews) - Verizon (VZ), a leading telecommunications company, has recently announced a significant advancement in its 5G network capabilities. The company has successfully completed the acquisition of additional broadband from the C-band, a feat accomplished four months ahead of the projected schedule. This strategic move follows Verizon's initial purchase of C-band spectrum in March 2021, further solidifying its position at the forefront of 5G technology deployment.

The newly acquired C-band spectrum is expected to bring about a host of improvements to Verizon's network infrastructure. Notably, this expansion empowers Verizon to offer more robust 5G Home Internet and business internet services to an expanded customer base. With the integration of this spectrum, users can anticipate elevated connection speeds and enhanced overall performance.

Of particular significance is Verizon's commitment to bridging the digital divide. The expansion of 5G Home Internet services to more rural areas is a promising development, aiming to provide high-speed connectivity options to previously underserved communities. This move aligns with Verizon's dedication to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that a wider range of Americans can reap the benefits of advanced technology.

Joe Russo, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology at Verizon, highlighted the remarkable achievement, stating, "Early access to the remainder of the C-band spectrum puts us another four months ahead of schedule from our original projections. This additional spectrum will make 5G Ultra Wideband available to even more Americans, and will open up more availability of our home and business broadband solutions."

The impact of this spectrum acquisition extends beyond the realm of rural connectivity. Verizon's network improvements are poised to positively affect several metropolitan areas, including Orlando, FL; Tucson; Wichita, Kansas; Mobile, Alabama; Tulsa, Arizona; Springfield, Massachusetts; Sarasota, Florida; Richmond, Virginia; and Omaha, Nebraska. These enhancements promise to elevate the quality of 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Home Internet services in these regions.

Verizon's commitment to superior network performance is underscored by its track record. The company's network has consistently outperformed competitors, as evidenced by independent testing. In the first half of 2023, Verizon's network emerged victorious in 96.8 percent of metro drive tests, solidifying its position as a leader in the telecommunications landscape.

The successful completion of this C-band spectrum acquisition marks a pivotal moment in Verizon's ongoing efforts to revolutionize connectivity. As the company continues to deploy additional spectrum across its network, the capacity for seamless connectivity and unparalleled user experiences expands. With these developments, Verizon remains steadfast in its mission to reshape the future of telecommunications and empower individuals and businesses alike with cutting-edge technology.

