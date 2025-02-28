Verizon Details Cloud Platform Development Plans

At the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium on February 25, 2025, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) Executive VP Joseph Russo discussed the company's network strategy and infrastructure development. Here are three things of note for investors.

Internal Cloud Platform Development Drives Network Strategy

Verizon has developed its own virtual cloud platform, focusing on building internal expertise in cloud computing capabilities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Our philosophy was if we are going to be the best in cloud computing, in virtualized and cloud RAN [radio access network] in the core ... then I better have an organization who's best at that, too. ... We're on this path, and we're probably about five years into this path, 40% of the network done. -- Joseph J. Russo, Executive VP & President of Global Networks and Technology

Virtualizing 40% of the network means replacing old hardware with software that runs on general-purpose computers. This makes it easier to upgrade, manage, and expand the network as needed.

Broadband Expansion Through Fiber and Fixed Wireless

Verizon is expanding broadband coverage through both fiber deployment and millimeter wave technology for fixed wireless access. Fiber lays internet cables directly to homes, while fixed wireless uses radio waves to deliver internet without needing cables. The combination of fiber cables and radio waves help bring high-speed internet to more people.

We're anticipating building about 650,000 prems this year, which is up from prior years. ... we're now using millimeter wave to serve MDUs [multi-dwelling units] as well, which can deliver 1 gigabit speeds in MDUs in a super reliable way using millimeter wave. -- Joseph J. Russo, Executive VP & President of Global Networks and Technology

By using millimeter wave technology -- high-frequency radio signals -- Verizon can provide ultra-fast internet speeds wirelessly to buildings such as condos and apartments.

Three-Pillar Approach to AI Network Infrastructure

The company outlined its AI Connect strategy focusing on three key infrastructure elements.

We're putting this under the umbrella of what we're calling AI Connect, but it's really reimagining our assets for this new AI ecosystem ... the first is ... fiber and wave services ... the second is ... space power and cooling ... and then the third is ... programmable networks. -- Joseph J. Russo, Executive VP & President of Global Networks and Technology

This means Verizon is improving three things: faster internet connections (fiber and wave), better facilities to handle all the equipment (space, power, cooling), and smarter networks that can adapt through software (programmable networks).

Looking Ahead

Russo outlined key focus areas including Ultra Wideband Network deployment, 5G-Advanced services development, and AI infrastructure capabilities. The company has virtualized 40% of its radio access network and operates over 50,000 small cells (essentially mini cell towers) deployed on millimeter wave -- enabling better coverage in crowded places like cities. As Russo noted, "we are now industry experts, world-leading experts in how to run a telecom infrastructure on cloud infrastructure."

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $736,343!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2025

David Kretzmann has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.