Markets
VZ

Verizon Confirms Wireless Outage As Thousands Report Voice And Data Failures

January 14, 2026 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Verizon (VZ) acknowledged a service disruption on Wednesday after customers across the U.S. reported problems with mobile voice and data connections.

The company said its engineering teams were aware of the issue and were working to restore service as quickly as possible, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the outage.

Data from Downdetector showed a surge in user complaints shortly after midday, with reports peaking at nearly 173,000 around 12:30 p.m. ET before gradually easing through the afternoon. Most users flagged problems with mobile phone service, followed by lack of signal, while a smaller share cited mobile internet issues.

Outage reports were concentrated in major cities including New York, Washington, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and Portland, though Verizon noted that the true number of affected customers may differ from crowd-sourced figures.

In a later update, the company said its teams remained fully deployed and focused on resolving the disruption, adding that it understood the impact the outage was having on customers' daily routines.

The incident follows a nationwide Verizon outage in September 2024 that left more than 100,000 users without service and prompted scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission. That episode came after the carrier had already paid more than $1 million to settle a separate investigation into 911 service failures in multiple states and agreed to a compliance plan with the regulator.

Wednesday, VZ closed at $39.83, up 2.1%, and is trading lower after hours at $39.74, down 0.23%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.