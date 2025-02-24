News & Insights

Markets
VZ

Verizon Completes First Satellite-to-cell Video Call With AST SpaceMobile

February 24, 2025 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Monday announced that with AST it has successfully conducted a live video call between a satellite-connected mobile device and one on Verizon's terrestrial network. While Verizon's network already covers over 99% of the U.S. population, the company is expanding its capabilities by integrating satellite links. This trial marks progress in their efforts to develop a satellite-to-device network supporting text, voice, and video calls.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg highlighted the milestone in cellular-to-satellite connectivity, enabling seamless data transmission beyond just text when terrestrial networks are unavailable. This advancement allows users to make calls, video chat, and send files in remote areas, enhancing connectivity and reliability.

Verizon and AST SpaceMobile conducted their first video call via satellite following FCC approval for AST to test Verizon's spectrum. This allows AST's BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit to support voice, data, and video connections on standard smartphones.

Joe Russo, EVP & President of Global Network and Technology at Verizon, stated that the team has been dedicated to developing satellite-to-device data connections to enhance reliability for consumers. He emphasized Verizon's commitment to providing a dependable network experience, ensuring customers stay connected wherever they are.

VZ is currently trading at $43.28 or 1.23% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.