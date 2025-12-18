Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $40.41, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 0.75% was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.85% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

The upcoming earnings release of Verizon Communications will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.06, marking a 3.64% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.92 billion, indicating a 0.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.69 per share and a revenue of $137.87 billion, representing changes of +2.18% and +2.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Verizon Communications. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Verizon Communications is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.33 for its industry.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Wireless National industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

