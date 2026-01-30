Verizon Communications Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.448 billion, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $5.114 billion, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $36.381 billion from $35.681 billion last year.

Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.448 Bln. vs. $5.114 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $36.381 Bln vs. $35.681 Bln last year.

