Verizon Business Launches Trusted Connection: A Comprehensive Zero Trust Network Access Solution for Midsize Businesses

Trusted Connection by Verizon Business offers integrated ZTNA, enhancing cybersecurity for midsize businesses with easy-to-manage secure access.

Verizon Business has launched Trusted Connection, a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service designed to enhance cybersecurity for businesses, particularly midsize ones, by securing devices, networks, and cloud applications. This service continuously verifies user access and provides seamless, secure connectivity regardless of user location or the resources being accessed. It integrates security and networking services into a single platform that is easy for IT teams to manage. Trusted Connection offers various advanced features, including secure web gateways, policy management, and encrypted pathways to digital resources, aiming to reduce vulnerabilities and protect against threats such as credential theft. The solution is suitable for businesses looking to simplify their security operations while maintaining robust protection across their digital landscape.

Trusted Connection enhances cybersecurity for businesses by providing comprehensive protection from user devices to digital resources, addressing a critical need in today's digital landscape.

The service simplifies management of security for midsize businesses that may lack dedicated resources or expertise, making advanced security technologies accessible to a broader range of customers.

Integration of multiple security capabilities, such as ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and FWaaS, under a single provider streamlines services and may lead to improved efficiency and control for users.

Verizon's strong market presence, with a revenue of $134.8 billion in 2024 and serving nearly all Fortune 500 companies, supports the credibility and reliability of the Trusted Connection service.

Despite the introduction of Trusted Connection, the press release does not provide specific details on how this product addresses potential vulnerabilities in existing Verizon services, raising concerns about the adequacy of current security measures.

The press release emphasizes the urgency of cloud-related security issues, which may imply that existing solutions may not be sufficient, potentially undermining customer confidence in Verizon's current offerings.

There is a notable lack of customer testimonials or case studies demonstrating the effectiveness of Trusted Connection, which could limit trust in the new service among potential users.

What is Trusted Connection by Verizon Business?

Trusted Connection is a Zero Trust Network Access service that secures device access, networks, and cloud applications for businesses.

How does Trusted Connection enhance cybersecurity?

It secures connections from any user device to digital resources, ensuring encrypted paths and endpoint protection against threats.

Who is the ideal user for Trusted Connection?

It is ideal for larger midsize businesses and enterprises needing enhanced security without extensive resources or dedicated expertise.

What features does Trusted Connection offer?

It includes Security Service Edge capabilities, per-user policy definitions, secure connectivity, and centralized management from a single console.

How can Trusted Connection help prevent credential theft?

It enforces Zero Trust Network Access, checks device security posture, requires multi-factor authentication, and manages access from secure devices.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,242 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Trusted Connection is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service for businesses that allows them to secure their devices, network, and cloud-hosted applications. It constantly verifies who’s accessing what and from where.





It’s powerful technology that’s easy to use and ideal for midsize businesses. Trusted Connection combines networking and security services into an integrated secure access offering from a single provider in Verizon Business, with a simple interface that nearly any sized IT team can manage.





It enables anywhere, anytime secure access regardless of the location of the authorized user (office, remote, mobile, multisite) or the location of the application or digital resource they are accessing (web/cloud, SaaS, or private application), all through a simple centralized portal and with a single console to set policies once and see them enforced consistently.













NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses of all sizes can now bolster cybersecurity along the complete digital pathway from their connected devices through their IT networks all the way to cloud-hosted SaaS applications with





Trusted Connection





, a new cybersecurity solution from





Verizon Business





. Instead of simply forming a secure perimeter around your digital landscape, Trusted Connection secures the connection and endpoints from any user device to any digital resource, spanning web/cloud, SaaS, private apps and more.









Trusted Connection is particularly suitable for larger midsize businesses that need enhanced security but don’t have the resources or dedicated expertise to install and run it themselves, or for enterprises looking to simplify the management of their security.





“Having the right cybersecurity architecture in place is one of the most important responsibilities technology decision-makers face. Ensuring end-to-end security is critical,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “If a perimeter is breached, bad actors can wreak havoc. Trusted Connection creates a protected environment within the outer walls of security, protecting each specific entry point and pathway that could lead a bad actor to a valuable digital asset. It’s sophisticated security technology combined with an ease of use that makes cybersecurity accessible to businesses of all sizes.”









“Cloud-related security is an urgent and escalating problem, but few enterprises have the resources to keep safe in real time as exploitable technologies gain ground. The service can dramatically reduce attack surface by encrypting paths between cloud and endpoint,” said Camille Mendler, Chief Analyst, Service Provider Enterprise, Omdia. “Trusted Connection's seamless network-native security offers a huge step forward in functionality and control -- especially for mid-sized companies that face similar threats as large enterprises but often lack the resources to address quickly evolving security threats comprehensively.”











Trusted Connection includes the following features and capabilities



:









Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities



, a collection of tightly integrated, cloud-centric security capabilities facilitating safe access to websites, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and private applications. This includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS).



, a collection of tightly integrated, cloud-centric security capabilities facilitating safe access to websites, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and private applications. This includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS).





Per-user or per-group policy definitions



from a single console to control access to sensitive data.



from a single console to control access to sensitive data.





Secure connectivity along encrypted paths



from any device endpoint to digital resources, covering SaaS apps, multi-cloud/hybrid cloud, data centers, multiple office/worksite locations and/or remote workers.



from any device endpoint to digital resources, covering SaaS apps, multi-cloud/hybrid cloud, data centers, multiple office/worksite locations and/or remote workers.





Performance insights, automated alerts and anomaly detection



with response options, with single-pane-of-glass visibility and control via a centralized portal.



with response options, with single-pane-of-glass visibility and control via a centralized portal.





Single-provider for both network services and embedded security



to connect to curated SaaS providers and additional managed service options from Verizon Business.



to connect to curated SaaS providers and additional managed service options from Verizon Business.





Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB),



a cloud-based policy enforcement software that secures the data flowing between users and cloud applications and facilitates compliance with corporate requirements. Trusted Connection CASB helps users define policies across applications from a single location, simplifying policy management and providing consistency across apps.







According to the





2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report





, 77% of basic web application attacks and 31% of all breaches in the past 10 years involved the use of stolen credentials. Trusted Connection can help contain the negative impacts of stolen credentials by enforcing ZTNA on network connections, checking device security posture, providing access from a managed device and by enforcing multi-factor authentication on access as designated by administrators.









Learn more about Trusted Connection





here





and reach out to your





Verizon Business representative





today.









Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores





.





