Verizon Becomes Exclusive Wireless Partner for New Highmark Stadium with Commitment to Enhanced Fan Experience and Community Support

Verizon partners with Buffalo Bills for Highmark Stadium, enhancing connectivity, operations, sustainability, and fan experiences while supporting local veterans.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon has been announced as the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner and Founding Partner for the new Highmark Stadium, set to open in 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. The partnership includes the ownership of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and the integration of Verizon Business Services to enhance sustainability and fan experiences. Verizon will provide advanced 5G connectivity and offer premium programming, sweepstakes, and unique experiences for its customers at the stadium. Additionally, Verizon is committing $40,000 in donations to the Veterans One-Stop Center in Buffalo, supporting local veterans and their families. The new stadium will feature state-of-the-art amenities and has been designed to elevate the fan experience, with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout.

Potential Positives

Verizon becomes the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner and a founding partner of the new Highmark Stadium, which elevates the company’s brand visibility and association with a major sports franchise.

The partnership includes the ownership of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and integration of Verizon's Business Services, enhancing the technological infrastructure of the stadium and improving the fan experience.

Verizon is committed to community support, demonstrated by a total donation of $40,000 to the Veterans One Stop Center, showcasing corporate social responsibility.

The collaboration aims to bring 5G technology to the new stadium, setting a new standard for connectivity in sports venues and positioning Verizon as a leader in enhancing fan engagement through technology.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns about an exclusive partnership with a single supplier (Verizon) that may limit competitive options for fans and other businesses associated with the stadium.

Heavy reliance on Verizon's infrastructural expertise and technology for the stadium's operations, which could lead to operational vulnerabilities if any issues arise with Verizon's services.

The substantial financial contributions to a nonprofit, while positive, may raise questions about the company's primary focus on its corporate objectives versus community-oriented initiatives in a highly commercial setting.

FAQ

What is Verizon's role at the new Highmark Stadium?

Verizon will be the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner and Founding Partner, providing 5G connectivity and technology solutions.

How will the partnership enhance fan experiences?

The partnership will integrate Verizon Business Solutions to drive sustainability and improve fan connectivity and engagement at the stadium.

What unique benefits will Verizon customers receive?

Verizon customers will gain access to premium programming, sweepstakes, onsite activations, and unique experiences during events at the stadium.

What is the capacity of the new Highmark Stadium?

The stadium will have a seating capacity of 60,000, expandable for special events, ensuring versatility for various occasions.

How is Verizon supporting the local community?

Verizon is donating $40,000 to the Buffalo-based Veterans One-Stop Center to support local veterans and their families.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,458 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,504 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Verizon partnership to include:







Ownership of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS)



Ownership of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS)



Integration of Verizon Business Services and Solutions to drive sustainability, operations and fan experiences



Integration of Verizon Business Services and Solutions to drive sustainability, operations and fan experiences



Premium programming, sweepstakes and onsite activations; unique access and experiences will be available for Verizon customers



Premium programming, sweepstakes and onsite activations; unique access and experiences will be available for Verizon customers



Verizon to donate to Buffalo-based Veterans One Stop







NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buffalo Bills today announced Verizon will be the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner of the new Highmark Stadium, set to open in 2026. The agreement also establishes Verizon as a Founding Partner of New Highmark Stadium.





“Partnering with Verizon as the Official 5G Network and a Founding Partner for the new Highmark Stadium is a major step in enhancing the fan experience at every level,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Bills, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Buffalo Bills. “Verizon’s technical expertise and leadership in 5G will transform how our fans connect with the game and each other, bringing cutting-edge connectivity to our stadium and its surrounding campus. Together, we’re setting a new standard for live sports, creating immersive, seamless experiences that will keep our fans at the forefront of innovation.”





As the Official 5G Network for the new Highmark Stadium, Verizon will own the neutral host Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in the new stadium and provide state-of-the-art technology and wireless solutions to keep fans connected. The Bills will also integrate





Verizon Business Solutions





and services in the new stadium to drive sustainability, power operations and streamline fan experiences. While the new stadium is under construction, Verizon Business is providing temporary WiFi access points to the site to power the design, integration/logistics and installation of the facility.





“Bills fans are some of the most passionate in the league, and we’re excited for the opportunity to bring them the power of Verizon 5G at the new Highmark Stadium to elevate their game-day experience like never before,” said Chris Flood, Atlantic North Market President, Verizon. “From ultrafast connectivity to





enhanced in-stadium features





, our partnership with the Bills is all about delivering an immersive experience that keeps fans engaged every play of the game. Together, we’re providing the technology that enhances every moment, both on and off the field, to deliver a next-level fan experience.”





The new stadium will seat 60,000 with an expandable capacity to hold special events, will include state-of-the-art video and scoreboards, sound system, administrative and event staff offices and lockers, broadcast facilities, team store, locker rooms, food service kitchens and concessions, signage, sports lighting, maintenance, and storage areas, plaza, parking, and site landscaping.





Fans interested in becoming a priority list member, which includes access to visit the Bills Stadium Experience and purchase seats following current Season Ticket Members, can sign up at





Billsstadiumexperience.com





.





In addition to always-on connectivity, Bills fans and stadium attendees will benefit from premium programming, sweepstakes and onsite activations. Unique access and experiences will be available for Verizon customers throughout the season/year. Furthermore, Verizon is donating an additional $20,000 to the Veterans One-Stop Center – a Buffalo-based nonprofit that improves the quality of life of local veterans, service members and their families – following the company’s November 2024 donation of $20,000 to the same organization, for a total donation of $40,000 toward the cause.





The Bills collaborated with global, premium experiences company Legends to secure Verizon as a founding partner for Highmark Stadium. Legends is the Bills consultant on project development, global partnerships, premium sales, ticket sales, retail, and hospitality for New Highmark Stadium.





Verizon brings a mix of public and private network capabilities, a robust technology ecosystem, and 5G partnerships that enable leagues, teams, and stadium operators to create and deliver a first-class fan experience and achieve desired venue operations outcomes. Learn more about how Verizon is elevating the connected venue approach for sports, entertainment and campus partners through





Enterprise Intelligence





.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores.









VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







About Highmark Stadium









Highmark Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, will open in 2026 in Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. In conjunction with Legends and architectural firm Populous, the Bills have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design and fan amenities, featuring iconic Buffalo architecture and the deep-rooted spirit of Bills Mafia. The open-air, football-first venue will feature premium, reserved seating that delivers an elevated game day experience & atmosphere. A striking canopy structure will provide seating bowl coverage, enhancing fan comfort and protection from the elements. Fans will enjoy 360-degree concourses, frictionless food and beverage marketplaces, and cutting-edge audio/visual features that will set a new sporting stadium standard. With expandable capacity, Highmark Stadium will be the premier destination for major events beyond football. This transformative project is a public-private partnership between the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County. For the latest updates, download the Bills App or visit









buffalobills.com









.









Media contact:







Erin Cheever









erin.dowling@verizon.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.