Verizon, AWS Bring 5G Mobile Edge Computing to 3 More Cities

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, together with Amazon AMZN Web Services, has added three more 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) cities — Atlanta, New York City and Washington, DC — bringing the total to five. Last month, the companies introduced the MEC platform in Boston and San Francisco Bay Area, and are committed to launching in more cities by the end of 2020.



The move enables developers to build new latency-sensitive applications with AWS Wavelength at Verizon’s 5G Edge. AWS Wavelength is an infrastructure offering that has been optimized for mobile edge computing applications. Wavelength zones are infrastructure deployments that embed AWS compute and storage services within communication service providers’ data centers at the edge of the 5G network. This reduces the round-trip data needs to travel, enabling customers to take full advantage of the latency and bandwidth benefits offered by 5G networks.



Customers are already testing their edge solutions in AWS Wavelength zones at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network in multiple locations. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network will enable throughput at least 10 times faster than 4G, delivering ultra-low latency and very high bandwidth. The 5G Ultra Wideband is expected to eventually enable 100 times larger data volumes than 4G while connecting more than a million devices per kilometer.



At the end of August, Verizon completed the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in a live network. The feat enabled the telecom giant to respond to customers’ latency and computing needs by providing the base for mobile edge computing and network slicing. Verizon first announced achievements toward its virtualization efforts in early 2019 when it introduced cloud-native technology.



The virtualization of the entire network from the core to the edge has been a multi-year redesign effort of Verizon’s network architecture. The move is likely to reduce the barrier to entry for new vendors in the ecosystem. Verizon has been building its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable 5G innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers.



The network uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company is well positioned to capitalize on ample growth opportunities while underplaying competition.



Verizon’s shares have added 19.7% in the past six months compared with 22.5% growth of the industry.







Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR and Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Turtle Beach delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 41%, on average.



Vocera delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 70%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.