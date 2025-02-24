Verizon and AST Successfully Demonstrate Live Video Calling Using Satellite and Terrestrial Networks

Verizon and AST trial live video calls between satellite and terrestrial networks, enhancing mobile connectivity options.

Verizon and AST have successfully conducted a live video call between a mobile device connected via satellite and another using Verizon’s terrestrial network, marking a significant advancement in cellular to satellite connectivity. This innovation aims to enhance communication reliability, allowing users to engage in video calls, send texts, and transmit files even when terrestrial networks are unavailable, such as in remote areas. The demonstration was made possible by recent FCC approval for AST SpaceMobile to test connections using Verizon’s spectrum with their BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit. Verizon emphasizes its commitment to improving connectivity for its customers, with a network that reaches over 99% of the U.S. population. The partnership aims to build a fast satellite-to-device network that enhances the user experience in diverse environments.

Potential Positives

Successful trial of live video calling between satellite and terrestrial mobile networks demonstrates Verizon's commitment to innovation in connectivity.

Expansion of Verizon’s network capabilities enhances customer experience by providing seamless communication options in remote areas.

Approval from the FCC for testing using Verizon’s spectrum highlights regulatory support and positions Verizon as a leader in satellite communications integration.

The collaboration with AST SpaceMobile signifies Verizon's proactive approach to improving reliability for customers even in challenging conditions.

Potential Negatives

Despite the advancements in satellite connectivity, the press release implies that there are still limitations in terrestrial cellular networks, as the satellite connection is only necessary "in the rare instance a terrestrial cellular network is not available," potentially indicating gaps in Verizon's existing services.

The need for a satellite connection for reliable communication may suggest that there are areas within the U.S. where Verizon’s terrestrial network coverage is inadequate, which could raise concerns among customers about the reliability of their service.

FAQ

What did Verizon and AST achieve with their recent trial?

Verizon and AST successfully conducted a live video call between a satellite-connected device and one using Verizon’s terrestrial network.

How does Verizon ensure reliable connectivity?

Verizon provides extensive network coverage reaching over 99% of the US population and is integrating satellite links for enhanced connectivity.

What new capabilities will Verizon's satellite network offer?

The satellite network will support text, voice, and live video calling, enhancing communication in remote areas without terrestrial coverage.

Who approved the satellite testing for Verizon and AST?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently approved AST SpaceMobile to test satellite connections using Verizon’s spectrum in the US.

What was Verizon's revenue in 2024?

Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024, supporting its innovations and customer connectivity solutions.

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and AST have yet again pushed the boundaries of what can be done with mobile devices by successfully trialing a live video call between two mobile devices with one connected via satellite and the other connected via Verizon’s terrestrial network connection. The breadth, depth, and performance of Verizon’s exemplary network which reaches more than 99% of the US population meets the vast majority of current wireless communications needs. However, Verizon has been driving communications innovations by incorporating satellite links into its network. To complement Verizon’s industry-leading network coverage, Verizon and AST are building the fastest satellite to device network with text, voice and live video calling capability. This video call demonstration is a significant step forward.







“This breakthrough marks a new era in cellular to satellite connectivity in the United States that enables seamless data transmissions – not just texts - in the rare instance a terrestrial cellular network is not available,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “Adding this layer of ability – not only to text someone, but to be able to call, video chat, or send files - whether in the wilderness, or in a remote part of a lake community, will only enhance the reliability of our customers' connectivity and communication experience.”









"Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a satellite to device data connection for consumers to power their lives. We are relentlessly focused on providing the most reliable network experience for our customers where they live, work and play, and providing this added layer of reliability is another reason our customers trust us to keep them connected wherever life takes them,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon.







This first video call demonstration is a result of the recent approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to AST SpaceMobile authorizing testing using Verizon’s spectrum in the United States. This approval enables AST SpaceMobile’s first five commercial BlueBird satellites, operating in low Earth orbit today, to test satellite connections with smartphones supporting voice, full data and video applications, and other native cellular capabilities.





