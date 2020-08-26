Verizon Advances Virtualization Technology in 5G Networks

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ announced the completion of the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in a live network. The feat enables the telecom giant to respond to customers’ latency and computing needs by providing the base for mobile edge computing and network slicing. Verizon first announced achievements toward its virtualization efforts in early 2019 when it introduced cloud-native technology. The full vRAN deployment will begin in the upcoming months.



Recently, Verizon launched 5G mobile edge compute live for developers with AWS Wavelength at its 5G Edge locations in Boston and the Bay Area. The virtualization of the entire network from the core to the edge has been a multi-year redesign effort of Verizon’s network architecture. The move will likely reduce the barrier to entry for new vendors in the ecosystem.



Verizon has been building its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable the 5G innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers. The network uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G. The company joined forces with many technology partners in the latest demonstration of virtualization in the Radio Access Network.



Samsung provided its commercial 5G virtualized RAN solution, comprising a virtualized Central Unit, a virtualized Distributed Unit and radio units. Intel INTC supplied its Xeon Scalable processor, FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000 and Ethernet Network Adapter XXV710. Wind River is offering a cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based software infrastructure, which delivers ultra-low latency and high availability for the deployment of virtualized 5G RAN.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company is positioned to capitalize on ample growth opportunities, while underplaying competition. Its focus on upgrading the network will enhance the speed and performance for better customer experience.



The company is promulgating 5G mobile networks by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of operational automation and adaptability. As Verizon continues to expand mobile and home coverage across the country, customers will benefit from greater flexibility and faster delivery of services.



Verizon’s shares have added 3.9% in the past year compared with 7.9% growth of the industry.









Currently, Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Vocera Communications, Inc. VCRA and Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vocera has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17%, on average. The company’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.



The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.