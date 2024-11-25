News & Insights

Verizon advances fiber network for AI workloads

November 25, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

AI, and specifically Generative AI with its ability for predictive analytics, is becoming a critical component of digital transformation and future business growth in almost all industries. Enterprise-grade data networks such as Verizon’s (VZ) will be instrumental in these processes, and Verizon continues to advance its network components to deliver on the promises of AI. In a recent trial in Boston, Verizon moved 1.6 Tb/s of data in its live fiber network on a single-carrier wavelength using Ciena’s (CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme coherent optical solution. This next generation technology allows data traveling across Verizon’s fiber network to travel farther and faster, leading to a better customer experience. In addition, the upgrade to this new equipment will result in higher reliability and significant energy savings in that portion of the fiber network. “AI is contingent on analyzing billions of data points in real-time on an ongoing basis. Because of the massive, multi-year transformation on Verizon’s network including deploying cloud native architecture from the core to the edge, deploying massive amounts of high-performing spectrum, exponentially increasing the capacity of our fiber infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies and intelligence throughout the network, Verizon’s network provides the ability to power the processes and movements of AI-generated activity,” said Adam Koeppe, SVP of Technology Strategy and Planning at Verizon. “This continued advancement of our fiber network will further position us to be the provider of choice for AI workloads now and in the future.”

