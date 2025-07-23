Verizon Achieves Unprecedented 35th Consecutive Recognition as America’s Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality by J.D. Power

Verizon secures recognition as America's top network quality provider and best 5G network in recent J.D. Power and RootMetrics reports.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon has been recognized as America’s Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality by J.D. Power for an unprecedented 35 consecutive times, according to the 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study. In addition, Verizon excelled in the 1H 2025 RootMetrics study, earning accolades for having the Best, Most Reliable, and Fastest 5G Network. Joe Russo, Verizon's EVP, emphasized that these recognitions reflect the company's commitment to delivering reliable and innovative connectivity, supported by significant investments in its network infrastructure. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service, which offers high speeds and low latency, is reaching over 280 million people, and the company continues to prioritize network security and performance, ensuring that it meets the demands of various sectors, including public safety and transportation. Overall, Verizon's consistent awards emphasize its leadership in network quality and innovative offerings in the wireless industry.

Potential Positives

Verizon has been named America’s Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality for an unprecedented 35 consecutive times by J.D. Power, underscoring its industry-leading position.

RootMetrics has recognized Verizon as having the Best, Most Reliable, and Fastest 5G Network in its 1H 2025 study, highlighting its superior network performance.

The press release emphasizes Verizon's commitment to ongoing investments and innovation in network infrastructure, ensuring it remains at the forefront of connectivity and technology.

Verizon's extensive network reliability and coast-to-coast coverage continue to deliver dependable service, enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Potential Negatives

Despite numerous accolades, the press release does not address any potential issues or challenges the company may face, such as network outages or customer dissatisfaction, which could undermine the perceived reliability of its claims.



The phrase "unmatched quality" could be interpreted as hyperbole, potentially inviting scrutiny from competitors and consumers regarding actual performance and reliability.



The release's focus on accolades may divert attention from substantive advancements or developments in Verizon's network services, leaving a perception that the company relies heavily on its past achievements rather than future innovations.

FAQ

What recent awards has Verizon received for its network quality?

Verizon has been recognized as America’s Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality by J.D. Power for 35 consecutive times.

How does Verizon rank in 5G network performance?

According to RootMetrics, Verizon is the Best, Most Reliable, and Fastest 5G Network as of the first half of 2025.

What improvements has Verizon made in its network?

Verizon continues to invest in its network, offering unmatched reliability, extensive coverage, and improved connectivity in high-traffic areas.

How does Verizon ensure network security for customers?

Verizon employs robust cybersecurity measures to protect customer data, especially for government agencies and critical infrastructure.

What makes Verizon's 5G service stand out?

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband offers fast speeds and low latency, benefiting applications like streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $VZ Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,486 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VZ forecast page.

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $48.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Philip Cusick from JP Morgan set a target price of $49.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $49.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

Full Release







J.D. Power Recognizes Verizon as America’s Most Awarded for Network Quality, an unprecedented 35 Times in a row













RootMetrics again names Verizon Best, Most Reliable and Fastest 5G Network









NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another day, another set of network victories for the wireless provider serving the most mobility and broadband customers in the U.S.¹ In back-to-back benchmarking reports, Verizon continues its award-winning momentum as J.D. Power - the global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics - names Verizon America’s Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality, 35 times in a row in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 2. Meanwhile, the industry-leading wireless provider dominates the 1H 2025 RootMetrics study, claiming top spots for



Best 5G Network



;



Fastest 5G Network



; and



Most Reliable 5G Network



.





“When you’re named the Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality, 35 Times in a Row by the gold standard for customer satisfaction and service quality ratings, it explains why more customers, businesses, sports leagues and everyone in between choose Verizon,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon. “This recognition just reinforces what we- and our customers- have always known: Verizon delivers unmatched quality, unwavering reliability and innovative connectivity that people count on whenever and wherever it matters most.”





Verizon’s latest recognition underscores its ongoing streak of industry leadership and network excellence. As 5G reshapes the wireless landscape, Verizon continues to set the standard with a durable, high-performing network that delivers for millions of customers nationwide. This momentum reflects the company’s relentless investment and forward-thinking strategy, ensuring that Verizon remains at the forefront of connectivity and innovation.





A true differentiator in the industry, Verizon stands apart through the depth and versatility of its network offerings, delivering exceptional value for customers, including:









Unmatched reliability and coverage:



Verizon’s awarding-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks deliver coast-to-coast coverage, keeping customers connected in bustling cities and remote communities alike. The networks’ proven performance means fewer dropped calls and dependable service when it matters most and to complement Verizon’s industry leading network coverage, its satellite services remain free of charge to Verizon customers.











Verizon’s awarding-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks deliver coast-to-coast coverage, keeping customers connected in bustling cities and remote communities alike. The networks’ proven performance means fewer dropped calls and dependable service when it matters most and to complement Verizon’s industry leading network coverage, its satellite services remain free of charge to Verizon customers.





5G leadership that sets the pace:



Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband continues to raise the bar, offering blazing-fast speeds and ultra-low latency for streaming, gaming and remote work. With dedicated mmWave and C-band spectrum now reaching more than 280 million people, and expanding.











Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband continues to raise the bar, offering blazing-fast speeds and ultra-low latency for streaming, gaming and remote work. With dedicated mmWave and C-band spectrum now reaching more than 280 million people, and expanding.





Consistent speed, even in high-traffic moments:



Verizon’s ongoing network investments enable fast, reliable connections—even in crowded stadiums, busy downtowns and during peak hours.











Verizon’s ongoing network investments enable fast, reliable connections—even in crowded stadiums, busy downtowns and during peak hours.





Powering innovation for critical sectors:



From utilities and transportation to public safety, Verizon’s advanced network delivers secure, low-latency solutions that drive smart grid technology, IoT deployments and private networks. The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program continues to deliver next-generation tools for first responders and essential services.











From utilities and transportation to public safety, Verizon’s advanced network delivers secure, low-latency solutions that drive smart grid technology, IoT deployments and private networks. The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program continues to deliver next-generation tools for first responders and essential services.





Security at every level:



Verizon prioritizes network security, employing robust measures to protect customer data and communications. This is especially important for government agencies and critical infrastructure, where advanced cybersecurity safeguards sensitive information.







Verizon keeps raising the bar for what’s possible in connectivity, powering experiences that make lives better. As the model of excellence for network quality and 5G performance, Verizon delivers exceptional value to its customers by combining its industry-leading network, compelling customer offerings, and AI-powered customer experience innovations that set a new standard for what customers can expect. The Verizon team isn’t just leading today– they are shaping the future of how people live, work and play.







1 Measurement is focused on retail connections and excludes reseller activity. Industry leading claims are based on publicly reported customer information or consensus expectations if results are not yet reported.









J.D. Power:









Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in 5 regions (tied in the Southwest and North Central regions). Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 35th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2025 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2025 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.









RootMetrics



:







US National RootScore® Report 1H2025. RootMetrics conducts rigorous, independent, and scientific testing to provide a comprehensive view of network performance. For more information on the RootMetrics methodology and results, visit rootmetrics.com.







Aimee Knox





848-379-9356







aimee.knox@verizon.com







Karen Schulz





864.561.1527







Karen.Schulz@Verizonwireless.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.