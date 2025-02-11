Verizon Achieves Top Rankings in 2024 RootMetrics 5G Performance Study

Verizon ranked best in 5G performance, earning top awards for reliability and speed in RootMetrics' latest testing.

Verizon has secured the top positions in the 2024 RootMetrics® tests, achieving the titles of Best 5G, Fastest 5G, and Most Reliable 5G network. This recognition highlights their commitment to delivering a superior 5G experience to customers across various settings. Joe Russo, Verizon's EVP & President of Global Network and Technology, emphasized the company's dedication to technological innovation and customer trust, noting that Verizon has received eight national 5G reliability awards and 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards, outperforming nearest competitors significantly. The achievements are attributed to continuous advancements in the 5G network infrastructure, including rapid expansion, enhanced performance with 5G Standalone Core, and the integration of 5G Advanced technologies. Verizon is focused not only on current needs but also on preparing its network for future demands, including AI workloads, ensuring it remains a leader in 5G performance and reliability.

Verizon has been recognized as the top carrier in the United States for Best 5G, Fastest 5G, and Most Reliable 5G according to the 2024 RootMetrics® report, reinforcing its leadership position in the wireless industry.

The company achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards, 70% more than its closest competitor, highlighting its extensive network performance and reliability at a local level.

Verizon's engineering team is proactively expanding its 5G network to over 280 million people, enhancing access to faster and more reliable connections.

The introduction of advanced technologies, such as 5G Standalone Core and AI workload preparations, showcases Verizon's commitment to future-proofing its network and meeting the evolving demands of customers.

Although Verizon achieved multiple awards for its 5G performance, the heavy emphasis on this recognition might indicate the company is attempting to counteract competitive pressures and demonstrate its relevance in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The statement suggests an ongoing effort to prepare the network for future AI workloads, which may imply that current capabilities are not fully optimized for emerging technologies.

The mention of expanding home broadband availability in response to growing demand might reflect challenges faced in meeting customer expectations amid increased competition in high-speed internet services.

What awards did Verizon win in the 2024 RootMetrics tests?

Verizon won Best 5G, Fastest 5G, and Most Reliable 5G in the 2024 RootMetrics testing.

How many RootScore Awards did Verizon achieve?

Verizon achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards, which is 70% more than the closest competitor.

What is Verizon's priority regarding their 5G network?

Verizon prioritizes delivering the best, most reliable, and secure 5G network experience for its customers.

How is Verizon expanding its 5G network?

Verizon engineers are rapidly expanding the 5G network to ensure faster and more reliable connections for over 280 million people.

What recent technological advancements has Verizon made?

Verizon has introduced satellite backup connectivity and enhanced network performance with 5G Standalone Core and 5G Advanced technologies.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,282 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon's relentless focus on innovation and customer experience has once again earned them the top spot in the industry, claiming Best 5G, Fastest 5G, and Most Reliable 5G in the 2024 RootMetrics® second half drive tests, the nation’s most rigorous, independent scientific study. This win underscores Verizon's unwavering commitment to providing customers with a superior 5G network experience where they live, work, and play.





“Our priority is delivering the best, most reliable, secure 5G network experience for our customers,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology at Verizon. “This recognition from Rootmetrics reflects our dedication to staying ahead of the curve through technology innovation and ensuring our customers can always count on us. It’s why more customers trust us than any other carrier in the nation.”





Verizon's success in the 2024 second half testing extends beyond national rankings. In addition to the eighth consecutive national 5G reliability award, Verizon achieved 874 Metro Area RootScore Awards, 70% more awards than the closest competitor. Taken together, these reports offer customers an unbiased, third party end-to-end look at performance from nation to neighborhood.







Customers expect more. Verizon innovates for them.







These results don’t happen by accident. Verizon engineers work tirelessly to push the boundaries of innovation, expand access to the network for more customers, and drive continuous improvements in network performance. Below are some of Verizon’s recent efforts that contributed to the outstanding Rootmetrics results and are helping Verizon families do more.







Verizon engineers are rapidly expanding the 5G network, ensuring more people have access to faster and more reliable connections than ever before. Now more than 280 million people have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.



Home Broadband availability is being accelerated to meet the growing demand for high-speed, reliable internet in homes across the country.



Satellite backup connectivity





has been introduced to add another level of reliability for customers.



The deployment of Verizon’s 5G Standalone Core is enhancing network performance, enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and enabling





By integrating 5G Advanced technologies, Verizon is building a network of the future that is more intelligent, efficient, and capable of supporting emerging technologies and applications.



To ensure the network can handle the demands of tomorrow, engineers are proactively preparing it for





AI workloads





, paving the way for future innovations.







"More people trust Verizon because we deliver where it matters most to them," added Russo. "We're building the network of the future, not just for today, which is why we continue to lead in 5G performance and reliability."





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores





.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at





verizon.com/news





. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit





www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/





.





Based on RootMetrics® State of 5G Report, United States, 2H 2024. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.







