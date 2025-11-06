Veritone, Inc. Q3 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veritone, Inc. (VERI) announced Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$26.88 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$21.75 million, or -$0.59 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $29.12 million from $21.99 million last year.

Veritone, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$26.88 Mln. vs. -$21.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.41 vs. -$0.59 last year. -Revenue: $29.12 Mln vs. $21.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33.4 Mln-$39.4 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $109 Mln-$115 Mln

