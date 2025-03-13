VERITONE Earnings Results: $VERI Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERITONE ($VERI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $22,430,000, missing estimates of $23,365,476 by $-935,476.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VERI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
VERITONE Insider Trading Activity
VERITONE insiders have traded $VERI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHAD STEELBERG sold 504,657 shares for an estimated $1,269,212
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
VERITONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of VERITONE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC removed 444,610 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,458,320
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 358,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,288,451
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 226,688 shares (+1531.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $743,536
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP removed 161,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $529,392
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 151,780 shares (-81.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $497,838
- SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 100,000 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $328,000
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 96,486 shares (+71.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $316,474
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
VERITONE Government Contracts
We have seen $112,000 of award payments to $VERI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VERITONE AUTOMATED TRANSLATION AND TRANSCRIPTION PLATFORM: $73,000
- ELITIGATION AND DATA SERVICES VERITONE LICENSE FOR NSD: $33,000
- FY24 VERITONE TRANSCRIPTS SERVICES OPR: $6,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
