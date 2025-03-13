VERITONE Earnings Results: $VERI Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERITONE ($VERI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $22,430,000, missing estimates of $23,365,476 by $-935,476.

VERITONE Insider Trading Activity

VERITONE insiders have traded $VERI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD STEELBERG sold 504,657 shares for an estimated $1,269,212

VERITONE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of VERITONE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERITONE Government Contracts

We have seen $112,000 of award payments to $VERI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

