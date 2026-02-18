Verisk Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Verisk (VRSK) said, for 2026, the company expects total revenue to be between $3.19 billion and $3.24 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $7.45 and $7.75.

For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $197.2 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $210.4 million, or $1.49 per share, last year. Excluding items, Verisk Analytics reported adjusted earnings of $253.1 million or $1.82 per share for the period. Revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $778.8 million from $735.6 million last year.

The Board of Directors approved an increase to theshare repurchase authorization to $2.5 billion in total, inclusive of the remaining authorization amount.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Verisk shares are up 12.8 percent to $200.00.

