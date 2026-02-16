Verisk Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk VRSK is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 18, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.1%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote

VRSK’s Q4 Expectations: Revenues Climb, EPS Slide

For the top line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $771.4 million, rising 4.9% year over year. Revenues are expected to have experienced significant growth on the back of the Reimagine program’s solid price realization in the renewal process across all client tiers.

Other factors include subscription growth in Extreme Event Solutions via the expansion of contracts with existing customers, robust price realization in the anti-fraud business and the implementation of AI to advise claims.

Based on the line of business, the consensus estimate for revenues from the underwriting segment is kept at $541.1 million, up 5.7% year over year. For the claims segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $230.2 million, suggesting 2.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Geographically, the consensus estimate for U.S. revenues is $633.2 million, indicating a rally of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for U.K. revenues is $62.3 million, implying a year-over-year rise 7.1%. For other countries, the consensus estimate for revenues is $75.4 million, suggesting 7.5% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $1.58, declining 1.9% from the year-ago quarter's actual. This detriment is expected to have been caused by higher depreciation, interest expenses and a higher tax rate.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of -1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings estimates this season.

Barrett Business Services BBSI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $2.4 billion, indicating a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 64 cents per share, suggesting 1.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. BBSI surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the four quarters, missed once and met in the other one, with an average beat of 18.6%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Barrett Business Services is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz KSPI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.4 billion, indicating a 72.7% year-over-year surge. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.1 per share, suggesting a marginal rise from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 11.8%.

KSPI currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.13% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.