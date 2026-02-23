Verisk Enters $1.5 Bln Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, on Monday announced accelerated share repurchase agreements to buy back an aggregate of $1.5 billion of its stock from HSBC Bank USA, National Association and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

The counterparties are expected to deliver about 7 million shares initially at the inception of the agreements.

The final settlement is expected no later than the third fiscal quarter ending September 30.

The company said about $1 billion will remain available under the company's existing share repurchase authorization following the ASR agreements.

In the pre-market trading, Verisk Analytics is 1.36% higher at $184.98 on the Nasdaq.

