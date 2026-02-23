Markets
VRSK

Verisk Enters $1.5 Bln Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

February 23, 2026 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, on Monday announced accelerated share repurchase agreements to buy back an aggregate of $1.5 billion of its stock from HSBC Bank USA, National Association and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

The counterparties are expected to deliver about 7 million shares initially at the inception of the agreements.

The final settlement is expected no later than the third fiscal quarter ending September 30.

The company said about $1 billion will remain available under the company's existing share repurchase authorization following the ASR agreements.

In the pre-market trading, Verisk Analytics is 1.36% higher at $184.98 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.