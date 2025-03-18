Is Verisk Analytics Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $40.8 billion, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is a data, analytics, and technology provider serving clients in the insurance ecosystem. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers underwriting solutions, life insurance solutions, and specialty business solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Verisk Analytics fits this description perfectly. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research, and deep industry knowledge, the company helps customers in the insurance, natural resources, financial services, government, and risk management sectors.

However, the company dropped 4.9% from its 52-week high of $306.10 recorded on Mar. 4. Over the last three months, VRSK has surged 3.9%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 3.7% decline.

Longer term, Verisk Analytics climbed 5.7% on a YTD basis, surpassing DOWI's 1.7% decrease. Moreover, shares of VRSK have gained nearly 24.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the Dow Jones’ 8.1% rise over the same time frame.

Verisk Analytics has mostly been trading above 200-day and 50-day moving averages despite some fluctuations.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 results, on Feb. 26, shares of VRSK fell 3.9%. Verisk Analytics posted revenues of $736 million, up 8.6% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS came in at $1.61. Also, the company repurchased shares worth $300 million. Looking ahead, VRSK expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be in the range of $3 billion - $3.1 billion, and adjusted EPS growth is expected between $6.8 and $7.10.

In addition, in comparison, Equifax Inc. (EFX) lagged behind VRSK. Shares of EFX slipped 5% over the past 52 weeks and decreased 5.7% YTD.

In spite of VRSK’s strong price action over the past 52 weeks, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading above the mean price target of $306.50.

