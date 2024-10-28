Verisk Analytics to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Verisk Analytics VRSK is scheduled to release its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Oct. 30, before market open.

VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed in one, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

Verisk Analytics’ Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $723.1 million, suggesting a 6.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is anticipated to have increased on the back of healthy subscription revenue growth. The rise in subscription revenues is likely to have been caused by strong renewals and enhanced price realization as VRSK’s customers recognize the innovation and value-added upgrades that the company has incorporated into its solutions.

Our estimate for revenues from the United States is pegged at $598.6 million, implying a rise of 6% on a year-over-year basis. We estimate revenues from the U.K. to be $52.4 million, indicating an 8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues from Other countries are expected to grow 12.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $72.1 million.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.6 per share, hinting at 5.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.The bottom line is expected to have benefited from strong margins, led by cost discipline, impacts of sales leverage and efforts to optimize global talent.

What Our Model Says About VRSK

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of -0.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, suggesting a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CPAY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met once and missed in another instance, with an average beat of 0.2%.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.5 per share, suggesting a 4.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. IT surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 17.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +10.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5.

