Verisk Analytics Reiterates Adjusted EPS Growth In Double-Digit Range For Next Three Years

March 05, 2026 — 07:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), Thursday announced that it will host its Investor Day today, where it will outline the company's strategy and reiterate medium-term growth targets.

For the next three years, the company expects organic constant currency revenue growth of 6 to 8 percent, adjusted EPS growth in the double-digit range, and organic constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth of 7 to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, the company's future growth prospects will be focused on driving compounding growth, delivering margin expansion, and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.

CFO Elizabeth Mann said, "We are confident that the execution of our strategic priorities will drive compounding revenue growth and profitability in line with our targets, while generating strong free cash flow to fund investment in new innovation and return capital to shareholders."

In the pre-market hours, VRSK is trading at $218.74, up 1.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

