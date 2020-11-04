Verisk Analytics Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $185.8 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $32.9 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $218.2 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $702.7 million from $652.7 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $218.2 Mln. vs. $186.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $702.7 Mln vs. $652.7 Mln last year.

