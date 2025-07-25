VeriSign Posts 10% EPS Gain in Q2

Key Points - GAAP EPS of $2.21 for Q2 2025 beat expectations by $0.01, though GAAP revenue for the quarter slightly missed consensus.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN), the leading provider of internet infrastructure services that operates the .com and .net domain name registries, reported its second-quarter results on July 24, 2025. The most notable development was the introduction of its first-ever quarterly dividend, marking a significant step in capital returns. It posted GAAP revenue of $410 million against an analyst estimate of $410.97 million, coming in just below consensus, while GAAP earnings per share of $2.21 edged past the expected $2.20. Operating and net income both improved compared to the year-ago period, reflecting continued strong profitability and robust cash generation. Overall, it delivered steady performance, although incremental domain base declines and a slight revenue miss on a GAAP basis emphasize questions about future growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $2.21 $2.20 $2.01 10.0% Revenue $410 million $410.97 million $387.1 million 5.9% Operating Income $281 million $266 million 5.6% Net Income $207 million $199 million 4.0% Cash Flow from Operations $202 million $160 million 26.3%

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

VeriSign runs the infrastructure that keeps the .com and .net internet domains online worldwide. Its main business is managing domain name registry databases, ensuring sites resolve reliably whenever anyone types a .com or .net address. It holds long-term contracts with organizations like the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which allow it to operate these domains under strict reliability and pricing regimes.

The business relies heavily on widespread trust in its operational excellence, reflected in nearly three decades without downtime in its core services. Critical business drivers include contract renewals, rigorous operational security, a strong competitive position in core registries, and the ability to innovate to protect and grow its franchise. Regulatory compliance and targeted investment in research and development are also essential, especially as digital infrastructure faces evolving cyber threats and shifting international rules.

Second Quarter Performance: Results and Drivers

VeriSign reported operating income of $281 million and net income of $207 million, both higher than the same quarter in 2024. Operating income rose to $281 million. Net income (GAAP) also improved from the prior year. Cash flow from operations (GAAP) was $202 million, compared to $160 million for Q2 2024. This operational strength allowed it to repurchase 0.6 million shares for $163 million, and boost its total buyback authorization to $1.5 billion.

The company made a notable move by launching its first quarterly dividend, set at $0.77 per share. This step signals confidence in the durability of cash flows and expands the mix of capital returns to shareholders. Previously, all cash returned had come through share repurchases. The initiation of a recurring payout further diversifies this approach.

Looking at business activity, the domain name base for .com and .net finished at 170.5 million, a slim decrease of 0.1% from a year earlier. While that drop shows modest contraction, new domain registrations grew to 10.4 million, up from 9.2 million in Q2 2024, the renewal rate also improved by 1.2 percentage points compared to Q1 2024. Despite the stronger registration and renewal numbers, deletions and expirations meant that the total number of active registered .com and .net domains fell just slightly over the last twelve months, with a 0.1% decrease year over year.

Research and development expense (GAAP) was $25.7 million, compared to $23.8 million for Q2 2024. Operational reliability remained immaculate, with the company noting 28 years of uninterrupted availability on .com and .net, which distinguishes it in the infrastructure space. Deferred revenues increased to $1.38 billion, while cash and investments at $594 million reflected robust liquidity even after shareholder returns and recent debt repayment activity.

Forward Outlook and Guidance

VeriSign did not provide updated guidance for the full year with this earnings release. Guidance shared previously had targeted 2025 GAAP revenue between $1.635 billion and $1.650 billion.

For upcoming quarters, investors should monitor the trend in the total domain name base. A shrinking or flat registration base could weigh on long-term growth prospects if it continues. The company’s ability to secure contract renewals with ICANN and the U.S. Department of Commerce will remain pivotal. Any additional regulatory developments or notable security events could also have material impacts on results. NASDAQ:VRSN does pay a dividend, with the first quarterly payment of $0.77 per share declared.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

