Verisign Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $206.2 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $191.5 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $425.3 million from $395.4 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

