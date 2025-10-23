Verisign Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $212.8 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $201.3 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $419.1 million from $390.6 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

