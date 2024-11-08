News & Insights

Stocks

Veris Limited Issues 13M Performance Shares

November 08, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Veris Limited (AU:VRS) has released an update.

Veris Limited has announced the issuance of over 13 million performance shares as part of its FY25-26 Long-Term Incentive Plan. These shares are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions under an employee incentive scheme. This move highlights Veris Limited’s commitment to rewarding and motivating its workforce through strategic equity incentives.

For further insights into AU:VRS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.