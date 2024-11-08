Veris Limited Issues 13M Performance Shares

Veris Limited (AU:VRS) has released an update.

Veris Limited has announced the issuance of over 13 million performance shares as part of its FY25-26 Long-Term Incentive Plan. These shares are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions under an employee incentive scheme. This move highlights Veris Limited’s commitment to rewarding and motivating its workforce through strategic equity incentives.

