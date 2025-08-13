VerifyMe Beats Q2 Loss Revenue Drops 16%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share of ($0.02) for Q2 2025 beat expectations, outpacing the analyst estimate of ($0.07) (GAAP).

GAAP revenue of $4.5 million exceeded consensus Quarterly GAAP revenue fell 15.5% compared to Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved to $0.27 million, while the company further strengthened its cash position to $6.07 million as of June 30, 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME), a provider of logistics technology and authentication solutions for high-value and sensitive shipments, reported second quarter results on August 13, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue of $4.52 million and a GAAP loss per share of ($0.02), both GAAP EPS and revenue results came in better than market expectations. GAAP revenue was still 16.7% below the prior year's level, while GAAP earnings per share improved from a ($0.03) loss in Q2 2024. The company also delivered stronger operating profitability with increased adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and a jump in cash levels. Despite surpassing estimates, the period showed clear signs of pressure on revenue and gross margins due to lost customer contracts. Operational efficiency improvements and higher cash generation partly offset these challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS ($0.02) ($0.07) ($0.03) Improved Revenue $4.52 million $4.14 million N/A N/A Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.07 million $2.82 million1 N/A

Understanding VerifyMe's Business and Recent Focus Areas

VerifyMe delivers technological and data solutions for precision logistics with a core focus on managing time- and temperature-sensitive shipments, vital for industries like healthcare and food. It also operates in authentication and brand protection, helping clients secure their products against counterfeiting.

Recently, the business has concentrated on building its Precision Logistics segment. This part of the company uses proprietary data analytics platforms to support high-value shipments. The company has focused on deepening partnerships with major shipping carriers, integrating services with e-commerce providers, and optimizing direct sales to new and existing clients. Key factors for ongoing success include diversifying customer relationships, maintaining reliable carrier partners, and managing cost structure to match revenue levels. The Authentication segment, focused on anti-counterfeiting technology, is currently a minor contributor to overall results.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Developments

The quarter brought better-than-expected financial performance relative to consensus projections for both top and bottom line (GAAP). GAAP earnings per share were ($0.02), an improvement against analyst projections of ($0.07) per share. GAAP revenue of $4.5 million exceeded the $4.141 million estimate, GAAP revenue of $4.5 million decreased by approximately 16.3% compared to $5.4 million in Q2 2024. The downturn in revenue primarily followed the loss of a major Premium services contract, resulting in a $0.6 million reduction, which accounted for nearly 70% of the total revenue drop. Two additional contracts in Proactive services also ended, producing another $0.5 million decline. These decreases were only partially offset by gains from new and existing customers in the core Precision Logistics business.

GAAP gross profit fell to $1.6 million from $2.1 million in Q2 2024, reflecting a GAAP gross margin decrease from 39% in Q2 2024 to 35% in Q2 2025. The loss of the Premium services contract, which carried higher margins, drove much of this margin pressure. However, management noted that Proactive services, while facing topline decline, saw a positive shift in gross margin percentage due to improved cost controls in Q1 2025. Cost discipline showed elsewhere as well. GAAP operating expenses fell to $1.91 million from $2.63 million year over year, primarily through the reduction of costs tied to the divestiture of a non-core authentication business and targeted cuts across logistics operations.

Strategic partnerships also featured prominently. During the period, the company announced a partnership with another leading US parcel carrier. Despite this progress, customer and vendor concentration remains a structural risk, as one customer drove most of the recent revenue declines. Efforts to broaden relationships and integrate with additional shipping and e-commerce platforms are still in their early stages.

In the Authentication segment, revenue continued to decline after the December 2024 divestiture of Trust Codes Global. Management provided no quantifiable update on new traction or customer additions in this segment. Direct revenue contribution from the Authentication division remains very limited, estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars per quarter. For now, this area is financially immaterial but could offer longer-term diversification benefits if traction improves.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Looking forward, management did not provide formal revenue or earnings guidance for the balance of fiscal 2025 or beyond. Public comments reinforced that organic revenue comparisons will likely remain challenging over the next few quarters. Current expectations are for continued contraction in high-margin Premium services, with only gradual offset from proactive sales and new business partners. The company’s broader plans include a continued focus on proactive sales, forging new carrier partnerships, and strategic merger or acquisition activity should suitable opportunities emerge.

For investors tracking VerifyMe’s progress, key issues to watch include customer and vendor concentration levels, the pace of new partner and client integrations, and ongoing trends in segment performance within Precision Logistics and Authentication. While VerifyMe ended the quarter with $6.07 million in cash, significant near-term upside to growth remains unclear until current trends in revenue and margin stabilize.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.