Vergnet S.A. Reduces Share Capital Amidst Resilience

Vergnet S.A. (FR:ALVER) has released an update.
Vergnet S.A. has announced a technical reduction in its share capital by lowering the nominal value of its shares from 0.002 euros to 0.0006 euros, a move that will not affect the market value or number of shares in circulation. This adjustment will leave the company’s capital at 37,602.26 euros, maintaining the total of 62,670,436 ordinary shares. Vergnet specializes in renewable energy solutions and is active in over 50 countries, having installed 1,000 wind turbines and other energy systems.
