Vergnet S.A. Achieves Milestone with Guazuma Wind Project

May 30, 2024 — 12:43 pm EDT

Vergnet S.A. (FR:ALVER) has released an update.

Vergnet S.A. has successfully completed the Guazuma wind project in the Dominican Republic, marking the company’s 958th installation and first venture in the country, aimed at providing cost-effective clean energy and reducing reliance on diesel. The project includes a GEV MP-C wind turbine, designed for extreme weather conditions, and is set for commissioning in June 2024.

