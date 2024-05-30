Vergnet S.A. Achieves Milestone with Guazuma Wind Project

Vergnet S.A. (FR:ALVER) has released an update.

Vergnet S.A. has successfully completed the Guazuma wind project in the Dominican Republic, marking the company’s 958th installation and first venture in the country, aimed at providing cost-effective clean energy and reducing reliance on diesel. The project includes a GEV MP-C wind turbine, designed for extreme weather conditions, and is set for commissioning in June 2024.

For further insights into FR:ALVER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.