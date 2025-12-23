Markets
VRDR

Verde Resources Files For Public Offering Of $5 To $8 Mln

December 23, 2025 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Verde Resources Inc. (VRDR), an environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies provider, said on Tuesday that it has publicly filed a registration statement on form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed underwritten public offering of its shares for gross proceeds of $5 million to $8 million.

In connection with the offering, the company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq. 

Verde intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to increase the production and distribution of its BioAsphalt technology in North America.

The company also aims to use the net proceeds for research and development, and expand its licensing model to form commercial partnerships in new markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.