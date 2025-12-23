Verde Resources Files For Public Offering Of $5 To $8 Mln

(RTTNews) - Verde Resources Inc. (VRDR), an environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies provider, said on Tuesday that it has publicly filed a registration statement on form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed underwritten public offering of its shares for gross proceeds of $5 million to $8 million.

In connection with the offering, the company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq.

Verde intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to increase the production and distribution of its BioAsphalt technology in North America.

The company also aims to use the net proceeds for research and development, and expand its licensing model to form commercial partnerships in new markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.