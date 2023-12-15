News & Insights

Markets
VBHI

Verde Bio Holdings To Merge With SensaSure Technologies

December 15, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas royalty company, Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (VBHI), Friday said it agreed to merge with SensaSure Technologies, Inc. The new entity will focus on acquisitions of minerals and royalties.

After the merger, Formation Minerals Inc. , a unit of SensaSure will continue as a surviving entity and will be one of the first end to end platforms to build, run, manage, grow and monetize oil and gas mineral and royalty portfolios.

As per merger agreement terms, shareholders of Verde stock will receive shares of SensaSure stock based on an exchange ratio formula.

The Boards of both the companies have approved the merger, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Shares of Verde Bio Holdings tumbled 34.78%, to close at $0.0003 on Thursday on the Other OTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VBHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.