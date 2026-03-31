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Veralto Agrees To Acquire GlobalVision

March 31, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Veralto Corp.(VLTO), a water and product quality solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire GlobalVision, a software company specializing in packaging and labeling.

GlobalVision will be integrated into the Company's Esko business, embedding an AI-augmented quality and compliance backbone directly into Esko's end-to-end, source-to-shelf packaging platform, the company said in a statement.

The purchase price is approximately 15x estimated adjusted EBITDA of $13 million, which is comprised of 2026 estimated standalone adjusted EBITDA plus cost synergies expected to be achieved by the end of year two. By year three, the return on invested capital is expected to exceed the Company's weighted average cost of capital, Veralto added.

As per Veralto, GlobalVision has grown sales at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 19 percent with expected future sales growth in the mid-teens. Further, in 2026 it is expected to deliver approximately $25 million in sales, with approximately 85 percent on a recurring basis.

In pre-market activity, VLTO shares were trading at $87.16, up 1.49% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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