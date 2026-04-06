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Veradigm Names Christian Greyenbuhl CFO

April 06, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Monday said it has appointed Christian Greyenbuhl as Chief Financial Officer, effective on the later of May 11, 2026 or shortly after the company files its delayed annual reports for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

Greyenbuhl brings more than 25 years of experience across public and private companies, including leadership roles at Automatic Data Processing Inc. and most recently as CFO of Ministry Brands LLC. He has also held senior finance and investor relations roles at Xplor Technologies LLC and spent over a decade at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Our 'Reset, Recover, Reignite' plan is fully launched. Our work to get current and stay current on our SEC filing is progressing," said Donald Trigg, Chief Executive Officer of Veradigm. "With Christian's arrival, the team required to drive our strategic reset, recover our market leadership with independent physician practices, and reignite profitable growth will be largely in place."

"I am honored to join the Veradigm team at such a pivotal moment," said Mr. Greyenbuhl. "Veradigm has a unique opportunity to leverage its strong market position, differentiated capabilities, and powerful data assets to deliver more actionable insights across the healthcare ecosystem. I look forward to leveraging my accounting and operational strengths to work to ensure that the Company becomes current with its filing obligations and reignites profitable growth."

Greyenbuhl will succeed Lee Westerfield, who will transition to a consulting role to support the handover.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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