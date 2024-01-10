Veradigm (MDRX) & MedAllies Partner for Better Care Decisions

Veradigm MDRX selected MedAllies, a leading healthcare interoperability and connectivity services provider, as its Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) partner.

The initiative will improve point-of-care decision-making by clinicians, utilizing Veradigm's electronic health records (EHR) platform and access to a greater range of patient data, such as medication lists and medical histories. This will close more care gaps and improve interoperability across the healthcare sector.

More on the News

MedAllies was recently designated as a QHIN under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement. Healthcare stakeholders can securely and reliably communicate correct patient data through QHINs, which facilitates more informed patient-care decisions. QHINs connect directly to each other to ensure interoperability between the networks they represent.

Veradigm selecting MedAllies as its QHIN partner will likely lead to improved decision-making for the providers using Veradigm’s EHRs as a greater range of patient and medication-related data can be accessed.

MedAllies connectivity services help Veradigm provide reliable, secure, and trustworthy critical patient data to its clients. MedAllies platform’s document retrieval and record location services can help clients access the information quickly and efficiently to make better decisions.

More on MedAllies

To provide patients with high-quality care, MedAllies is essential in guaranteeing the safe transfer of vital health information via national networks that facilitate seamless data sharing and interoperability across healthcare stakeholders.

The company serves more than 800 hospitals, 5,000 organizations, and 125,000 healthcare providers and collaborates with numerous partners to provide a more patient-centered healthcare experience.

Industry Prospects

A report by Grand View Research points out that the global electronic health records market size was estimated at $28.1 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. Government initiatives to encourage healthcare IT usage are a key driver in this market. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced healthcare services is also expected to drive EHR market growth.

Notable Developments

Veradigm recently announced its strategic acquisition of Koha Health, a full-service revenue cycle management company. This move is likely to solidify Veradigm's position in the ambulatory healthcare market and underscore its commitment to delivering comprehensive revenue cycle services.

In November 2023, Veradigm announced a new solution, Veradigm Intelligent Payments, a bundle of financial communications and payment solutions, that is now available within Veradigm Payerpath via a collaboration with RevSpring. The company, through the new solution, aims to help increase payment rates, accelerate time to payment and reduce manual reconciliation time for healthcare providers.

