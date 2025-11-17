Veracyte (VCYT) Price Target Increased by 12.29% to 48.22

The average one-year price target for Veracyte (NasdaqGM:VCYT) has been revised to $48.22 / share. This is an increase of 12.29% from the prior estimate of $42.94 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.54% from the latest reported closing price of $39.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.18%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.57% to 111,517K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,370K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,322K shares , representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 43.48% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,466K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,373K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 83.17% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 3,232K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing an increase of 34.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 25.38% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,546K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 29.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.