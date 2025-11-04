Veracyte Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19.13 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $15.15 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veracyte Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.96 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $131.87 million from $115.86 million last year.

Veracyte Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.13 Mln. vs. $15.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $131.87 Mln vs. $115.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $484 - $487 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.