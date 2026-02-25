Veracyte Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $41.14 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $5.11 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Veracyte Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.81 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $140.63 million from $118.63 million last year.

Veracyte Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.14 Mln. vs. $5.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $140.63 Mln vs. $118.63 Mln last year.

